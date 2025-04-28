SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / UpHill MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva

UpHill MT5

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
37 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 32%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
593
Gewinntrades:
394 (66.44%)
Verlusttrades:
199 (33.56%)
Bester Trade:
7.55 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-9.73 USD
Bruttoprofit:
606.41 USD (49 141 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-306.24 USD (33 427 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
13 (10.36 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
11.08 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading-Aktivität:
82.84%
Max deposit load:
13.60%
Letzter Trade:
5 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
20
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
23.88
Long-Positionen:
271 (45.70%)
Short-Positionen:
322 (54.30%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.98
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.51 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.54 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.54 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-12.39 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-12.39 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
2.60%
Jahresprognose:
31.59%
Algo-Trading:
98%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.11 USD
Maximaler:
12.57 USD (1.07%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
1.08% (12.78 USD)
Kapital:
18.70% (193.29 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDCAD 593
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 301
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 16K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +7.55 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -10 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 6
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +10.36 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -12.39 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.09 × 116
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.17 × 109
OxSecurities-Live
0.17 × 344
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.28 × 185
FPMarkets-Live
0.31 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.43 × 240
Exness-MT5Real3
0.50 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.56 × 18
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.84 × 362
Forex.com-Live 536
0.95 × 19
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.00 × 207
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.02 × 225
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.99 × 238
ICMarkets-MT5
2.00 × 8
Exness-MT5Real5
2.00 × 37
DerivSVG-Server
2.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
2.11 × 757
MaxifyFX-Live
3.36 × 195
XMGlobal-MT5 4
6.00 × 1
noch 6 ...
NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.


Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking around 5% per month operating normally AUDCAD.
Minimum balance is 1200 USD and leverage is 200.
Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.

Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:

How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.
Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618
In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?

