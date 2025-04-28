- Wachstum
Trades insgesamt:
593
Gewinntrades:
394 (66.44%)
Verlusttrades:
199 (33.56%)
Bester Trade:
7.55 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-9.73 USD
Bruttoprofit:
606.41 USD (49 141 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-306.24 USD (33 427 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
13 (10.36 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
11.08 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading-Aktivität:
82.84%
Max deposit load:
13.60%
Letzter Trade:
5 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
20
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
23.88
Long-Positionen:
271 (45.70%)
Short-Positionen:
322 (54.30%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.98
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.51 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.54 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.54 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-12.39 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-12.39 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
2.60%
Jahresprognose:
31.59%
Algo-Trading:
98%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.11 USD
Maximaler:
12.57 USD (1.07%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
1.08% (12.78 USD)
Kapital:
18.70% (193.29 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|593
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|301
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|16K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
Bester Trade: +7.55 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -10 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 6
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +10.36 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -12.39 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.00 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.09 × 116
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.17 × 109
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.17 × 344
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.28 × 185
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.43 × 240
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.50 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.56 × 18
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.84 × 362
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|0.95 × 19
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.00 × 207
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.02 × 225
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.99 × 238
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|2.00 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.00 × 37
|
DerivSVG-Server
|2.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.11 × 757
|
MaxifyFX-Live
|3.36 × 195
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|6.00 × 1
noch 6 ...Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.
Thank you for choosing to follow me.
Seeking around 5% per month operating normally AUDCAD.
Minimum balance is 1200 USD and leverage is 200.
Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.
Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:
How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773
NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values below the Minimums Above.
Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618
In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?
Keine Bewertungen
