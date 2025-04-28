- 成长
交易:
593
盈利交易:
394 (66.44%)
亏损交易:
199 (33.56%)
最好交易:
7.55 USD
最差交易:
-9.73 USD
毛利:
606.41 USD (49 141 pips)
毛利亏损:
-306.24 USD (33 427 pips)
最大连续赢利:
13 (10.36 USD)
最大连续盈利:
11.08 USD (6)
夏普比率:
0.29
交易活动:
82.84%
最大入金加载:
13.60%
最近交易:
5 几小时前
每周交易:
20
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
23.88
长期交易:
271 (45.70%)
短期交易:
322 (54.30%)
利润因子:
1.98
预期回报:
0.51 USD
平均利润:
1.54 USD
平均损失:
-1.54 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-12.39 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-12.39 USD (3)
每月增长:
2.60%
年度预测:
31.59%
算法交易:
98%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.11 USD
最大值:
12.57 USD (1.07%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
1.08% (12.78 USD)
净值:
18.70% (193.29 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|593
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|AUDCAD
|301
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|AUDCAD
|16K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +7.55 USD
最差交易: -10 USD
最大连续赢利: 6
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +10.36 USD
最大连续亏损: -12.39 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.00 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.09 × 116
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.17 × 109
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.17 × 344
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.28 × 185
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.43 × 240
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.50 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.56 × 18
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.84 × 362
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|0.95 × 19
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.00 × 207
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.02 × 225
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.99 × 238
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|2.00 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.00 × 37
|
DerivSVG-Server
|2.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.11 × 757
|
MaxifyFX-Live
|3.36 × 195
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|6.00 × 1
NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.
Thank you for choosing to follow me.
Seeking around 5% per month operating normally AUDCAD.
Minimum balance is 1200 USD and leverage is 200.
Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.
Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:
How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773
NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values below the Minimums Above.
Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618
In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?
