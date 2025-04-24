- Crescimento
Negociações:
3 011
Negociações com lucro:
1 867 (62.00%)
Negociações com perda:
1 144 (37.99%)
Melhor negociação:
960.00 USD
Pior negociação:
-532.08 USD
Lucro bruto:
30 607.00 USD (1 014 434 pips)
Perda bruta:
-19 745.98 USD (1 099 022 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
72 (291.58 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
5 707.08 USD (13)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.07
Atividade de negociação:
86.07%
Depósito máximo carregado:
62.71%
Último negócio:
23 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
74
Tempo médio de espera:
9 horas
Fator de recuperação:
6.81
Negociações longas:
1 751 (58.15%)
Negociações curtas:
1 260 (41.85%)
Fator de lucro:
1.55
Valor esperado:
3.61 USD
Lucro médio:
16.39 USD
Perda média:
-17.26 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
20 (-143.58 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-1 247.54 USD (7)
Crescimento mensal:
-3.62%
Previsão anual:
-43.90%
Algotrading:
71%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
239.07 USD
Máximo:
1 593.95 USD (9.35%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
24.36% (1 593.95 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
43.36% (2 517.67 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2531
|EURUSD
|306
|AUDCAD
|59
|NZDCAD
|42
|AUDNZD
|42
|EURGBP
|27
|XAGUSD
|4
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|10K
|EURUSD
|650
|AUDCAD
|261
|NZDCAD
|149
|AUDNZD
|-133
|EURGBP
|25
|XAGUSD
|-67
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|-109K
|EURUSD
|18K
|AUDCAD
|5.9K
|NZDCAD
|4.7K
|AUDNZD
|-2.7K
|EURGBP
|-590
|XAGUSD
|-1.3K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +960.00 USD
Pior negociação: -532 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 13
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 7
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +291.58 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -143.58 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ECMarkets-MT5-Live01" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
Don't rush to subscribe. Here are a few important things to read first:
The withdrawal of 1.43% showed that gold had a market that had not appeared in the past 15 years, and then I upgraded the framework. From the extreme performance in May/9/10/November, you can see that the stability of the strategy after upgrading has been verified by the market. Moreover, the strategy iterates simultaneously with the fluctuation of the market, not unchanged;
2. The strategy also contains a single knot, which is also an important reason for the soaring net value curve;
3. This is a trading system, not a single strategy. Martin here is the smartest Martin you've ever seen. A single knot here is also unique in the market. This system will not include any scalp peeling. I especially despise scalp peeling;
4. Mql5's evaluation criteria for a good trading strategy are not entirely accurate, peeling the scalp is more conducive to brushing the ranking, but we do not need it, we want a profit factor, stability, gold;
5. The goal of the account is steady development. If there is no opening, it shows that it is not suitable for opening; If the opening is intensive, it shows that this is a good time to generate profits. In 95% of the cases, I can completely let EA run automatically. In 5% of the cases, there will be manual intervention, because it is fundamental not to let "uncertainty" affect the health of the account, ensure the safety of the principal, and then seek profits.
Sem comentários
