Trades:
2 959
Profit Trades:
1 832 (61.91%)
Loss Trades:
1 127 (38.09%)
Best trade:
960.00 USD
Worst trade:
-532.08 USD
Gross Profit:
30 110.17 USD (988 338 pips)
Gross Loss:
-19 635.86 USD (1 088 018 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
72 (291.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 707.08 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
86.07%
Max deposit load:
62.71%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
43
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.57
Long Trades:
1 709 (57.76%)
Short Trades:
1 250 (42.24%)
Profit Factor:
1.53
Expected Payoff:
3.54 USD
Average Profit:
16.44 USD
Average Loss:
-17.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-143.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 247.54 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
8.11%
Annual Forecast:
98.35%
Algo trading:
71%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
239.07 USD
Maximal:
1 593.95 USD (9.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.36% (1 593.95 USD)
By Equity:
43.36% (2 517.67 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2479
|EURUSD
|306
|AUDCAD
|59
|NZDCAD
|42
|AUDNZD
|42
|EURGBP
|27
|XAGUSD
|4
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|9.6K
|EURUSD
|650
|AUDCAD
|261
|NZDCAD
|149
|AUDNZD
|-133
|EURGBP
|25
|XAGUSD
|-67
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-124K
|EURUSD
|18K
|AUDCAD
|5.9K
|NZDCAD
|4.7K
|AUDNZD
|-2.7K
|EURGBP
|-590
|XAGUSD
|-1.3K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ECMarkets-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Don't rush to subscribe. Here are a few important things to read first:
The withdrawal of 1.43% showed that gold had a market that had not appeared in the past 15 years, and then I upgraded the framework. From the extreme performance in May/9/10/November, you can see that the stability of the strategy after upgrading has been verified by the market. Moreover, the strategy iterates simultaneously with the fluctuation of the market, not unchanged;
2. The strategy also contains a single knot, which is also an important reason for the soaring net value curve;
3. This is a trading system, not a single strategy. Martin here is the smartest Martin you've ever seen. A single knot here is also unique in the market. This system will not include any scalp peeling. I especially despise scalp peeling;
4. Mql5's evaluation criteria for a good trading strategy are not entirely accurate, peeling the scalp is more conducive to brushing the ranking, but we do not need it, we want a profit factor, stability, gold;
5. The goal of the account is steady development. If there is no opening, it shows that it is not suitable for opening; If the opening is intensive, it shows that this is a good time to generate profits. In 95% of the cases, I can completely let EA run automatically. In 5% of the cases, there will be manual intervention, because it is fundamental not to let "uncertainty" affect the health of the account, ensure the safety of the principal, and then seek profits.
