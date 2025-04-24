シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / TOP1martingale
Rong Bin Su

TOP1martingale

Rong Bin Su
レビュー0件
信頼性
36週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 337%
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
3 011
利益トレード:
1 867 (62.00%)
損失トレード:
1 144 (37.99%)
ベストトレード:
960.00 USD
最悪のトレード:
-532.08 USD
総利益:
30 607.00 USD (1 014 434 pips)
総損失:
-19 745.98 USD (1 099 022 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
72 (291.58 USD)
最大連続利益:
5 707.08 USD (13)
シャープレシオ:
0.07
取引アクティビティ:
86.07%
最大入金額:
62.71%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
74
平均保有時間:
9 時間
リカバリーファクター:
6.81
長いトレード:
1 751 (58.15%)
短いトレード:
1 260 (41.85%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.55
期待されたペイオフ:
3.61 USD
平均利益:
16.39 USD
平均損失:
-17.26 USD
最大連続の負け:
20 (-143.58 USD)
最大連続損失:
-1 247.54 USD (7)
月間成長:
-4.05%
年間予想:
-48.02%
アルゴリズム取引:
71%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
239.07 USD
最大の:
1 593.95 USD (9.35%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
24.36% (1 593.95 USD)
エクイティによる:
43.36% (2 517.67 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2531
EURUSD 306
AUDCAD 59
NZDCAD 42
AUDNZD 42
EURGBP 27
XAGUSD 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 10K
EURUSD 650
AUDCAD 261
NZDCAD 149
AUDNZD -133
EURGBP 25
XAGUSD -67
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD -109K
EURUSD 18K
AUDCAD 5.9K
NZDCAD 4.7K
AUDNZD -2.7K
EURGBP -590
XAGUSD -1.3K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +960.00 USD
最悪のトレード: -532 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 13
最大連続の負け: 7
最大連続利益: +291.58 USD
最大連続損失: -143.58 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ECMarkets-MT5-Live01"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.57 × 28
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
3.62 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.98 × 56
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.44 × 41
Don't rush to subscribe. Here are a few important things to read first:
The withdrawal of 1.43% showed that gold had a market that had not appeared in the past 15 years, and then I upgraded the framework. From the extreme performance in May/9/10/November, you can see that the stability of the strategy after upgrading has been verified by the market. Moreover, the strategy iterates simultaneously with the fluctuation of the market, not unchanged;
2. The strategy also contains a single knot, which is also an important reason for the soaring net value curve;
3. This is a trading system, not a single strategy. Martin here is the smartest Martin you've ever seen. A single knot here is also unique in the market. This system will not include any scalp peeling. I especially despise scalp peeling;
4. Mql5's evaluation criteria for a good trading strategy are not entirely accurate, peeling the scalp is more conducive to brushing the ranking, but we do not need it, we want a profit factor, stability, gold;
5. The goal of the account is steady development. If there is no opening, it shows that it is not suitable for opening; If the opening is intensive, it shows that this is a good time to generate profits. In 95% of the cases, I can completely let EA run automatically. In 5% of the cases, there will be manual intervention, because it is fundamental not to let "uncertainty" affect the health of the account, ensure the safety of the principal, and then seek profits.
レビューなし
2025.12.23 19:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 15:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 06:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 15:32
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 2.58% of days out of 233 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 11:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 09:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 20:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 15:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.21 11:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 07:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 14:22
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 3.41% of days out of 205 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.13 03:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.06 04:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 20:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 10:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.10 15:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.09 22:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.09 16:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.09 08:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
TOP1martingale
30 USD/月
337%
0
0
USD
5.9K
USD
36
71%
3 011
62%
86%
1.55
3.61
USD
43%
1:500
コピー

