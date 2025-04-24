- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
トレード:
3 011
利益トレード:
1 867 (62.00%)
損失トレード:
1 144 (37.99%)
ベストトレード:
960.00 USD
最悪のトレード:
-532.08 USD
総利益:
30 607.00 USD (1 014 434 pips)
総損失:
-19 745.98 USD (1 099 022 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
72 (291.58 USD)
最大連続利益:
5 707.08 USD (13)
シャープレシオ:
0.07
取引アクティビティ:
86.07%
最大入金額:
62.71%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
74
平均保有時間:
9 時間
リカバリーファクター:
6.81
長いトレード:
1 751 (58.15%)
短いトレード:
1 260 (41.85%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.55
期待されたペイオフ:
3.61 USD
平均利益:
16.39 USD
平均損失:
-17.26 USD
最大連続の負け:
20 (-143.58 USD)
最大連続損失:
-1 247.54 USD (7)
月間成長:
-4.05%
年間予想:
-48.02%
アルゴリズム取引:
71%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
239.07 USD
最大の:
1 593.95 USD (9.35%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
24.36% (1 593.95 USD)
エクイティによる:
43.36% (2 517.67 USD)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2531
|EURUSD
|306
|AUDCAD
|59
|NZDCAD
|42
|AUDNZD
|42
|EURGBP
|27
|XAGUSD
|4
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD
|10K
|EURUSD
|650
|AUDCAD
|261
|NZDCAD
|149
|AUDNZD
|-133
|EURGBP
|25
|XAGUSD
|-67
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD
|-109K
|EURUSD
|18K
|AUDCAD
|5.9K
|NZDCAD
|4.7K
|AUDNZD
|-2.7K
|EURGBP
|-590
|XAGUSD
|-1.3K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +960.00 USD
最悪のトレード: -532 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 13
最大連続の負け: 7
最大連続利益: +291.58 USD
最大連続損失: -143.58 USD
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ECMarkets-MT5-Live01"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.57 × 28
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|3.62 × 90
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|3.98 × 56
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|5.44 × 41
Don't rush to subscribe. Here are a few important things to read first:
The withdrawal of 1.43% showed that gold had a market that had not appeared in the past 15 years, and then I upgraded the framework. From the extreme performance in May/9/10/November, you can see that the stability of the strategy after upgrading has been verified by the market. Moreover, the strategy iterates simultaneously with the fluctuation of the market, not unchanged;
2. The strategy also contains a single knot, which is also an important reason for the soaring net value curve;
3. This is a trading system, not a single strategy. Martin here is the smartest Martin you've ever seen. A single knot here is also unique in the market. This system will not include any scalp peeling. I especially despise scalp peeling;
4. Mql5's evaluation criteria for a good trading strategy are not entirely accurate, peeling the scalp is more conducive to brushing the ranking, but we do not need it, we want a profit factor, stability, gold;
5. The goal of the account is steady development. If there is no opening, it shows that it is not suitable for opening; If the opening is intensive, it shows that this is a good time to generate profits. In 95% of the cases, I can completely let EA run automatically. In 5% of the cases, there will be manual intervention, because it is fundamental not to let "uncertainty" affect the health of the account, ensure the safety of the principal, and then seek profits.
