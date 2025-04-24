- Incremento
Total de Trades:
3 011
Transacciones Rentables:
1 867 (62.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
1 144 (37.99%)
Mejor transacción:
960.00 USD
Peor transacción:
-532.08 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
30 607.00 USD (1 014 434 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-19 745.98 USD (1 099 022 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
72 (291.58 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
5 707.08 USD (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Actividad comercial:
86.07%
Carga máxima del depósito:
62.71%
Último trade:
3 horas
Trades a la semana:
74
Tiempo medio de espera:
9 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
6.81
Transacciones Largas:
1 751 (58.15%)
Transacciones Cortas:
1 260 (41.85%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.55
Beneficio Esperado:
3.61 USD
Beneficio medio:
16.39 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-17.26 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
20 (-143.58 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1 247.54 USD (7)
Crecimiento al mes:
-3.62%
Pronóstico anual:
-43.90%
Trading algorítmico:
71%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
239.07 USD
Máxima:
1 593.95 USD (9.35%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
24.36% (1 593.95 USD)
De fondos:
43.36% (2 517.67 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2531
|EURUSD
|306
|AUDCAD
|59
|NZDCAD
|42
|AUDNZD
|42
|EURGBP
|27
|XAGUSD
|4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|10K
|EURUSD
|650
|AUDCAD
|261
|NZDCAD
|149
|AUDNZD
|-133
|EURGBP
|25
|XAGUSD
|-67
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|-109K
|EURUSD
|18K
|AUDCAD
|5.9K
|NZDCAD
|4.7K
|AUDNZD
|-2.7K
|EURGBP
|-590
|XAGUSD
|-1.3K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Mejor transacción: +960.00 USD
Peor transacción: -532 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 13
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 7
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +291.58 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -143.58 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ECMarkets-MT5-Live01" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.57 × 28
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|3.62 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|3.98 × 56
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|5.44 × 41
Don't rush to subscribe. Here are a few important things to read first:
The withdrawal of 1.43% showed that gold had a market that had not appeared in the past 15 years, and then I upgraded the framework. From the extreme performance in May/9/10/November, you can see that the stability of the strategy after upgrading has been verified by the market. Moreover, the strategy iterates simultaneously with the fluctuation of the market, not unchanged;
2. The strategy also contains a single knot, which is also an important reason for the soaring net value curve;
3. This is a trading system, not a single strategy. Martin here is the smartest Martin you've ever seen. A single knot here is also unique in the market. This system will not include any scalp peeling. I especially despise scalp peeling;
4. Mql5's evaluation criteria for a good trading strategy are not entirely accurate, peeling the scalp is more conducive to brushing the ranking, but we do not need it, we want a profit factor, stability, gold;
5. The goal of the account is steady development. If there is no opening, it shows that it is not suitable for opening; If the opening is intensive, it shows that this is a good time to generate profits. In 95% of the cases, I can completely let EA run automatically. In 5% of the cases, there will be manual intervention, because it is fundamental not to let "uncertainty" affect the health of the account, ensure the safety of the principal, and then seek profits.
