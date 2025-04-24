SignaleKategorien
Rong Bin Su

TOP1martingale

Rong Bin Su
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
36 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 999 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 348%
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
3 036
Gewinntrades:
1 883 (62.02%)
Verlusttrades:
1 153 (37.98%)
Bester Trade:
960.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-532.08 USD
Bruttoprofit:
30 866.32 USD (1 040 358 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-19 850.65 USD (1 105 306 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
72 (291.58 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
5 707.08 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading-Aktivität:
86.07%
Max deposit load:
62.71%
Letzter Trade:
9 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
100
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
9 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
6.91
Long-Positionen:
1 761 (58.00%)
Short-Positionen:
1 275 (42.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.55
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
3.63 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
16.39 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-17.22 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
20 (-143.58 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1 247.54 USD (7)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-1.52%
Jahresprognose:
-18.43%
Algo-Trading:
71%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
239.07 USD
Maximaler:
1 593.95 USD (9.35%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
24.36% (1 593.95 USD)
Kapital:
43.36% (2 517.67 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2556
EURUSD 306
AUDCAD 59
NZDCAD 42
AUDNZD 42
EURGBP 27
XAGUSD 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 10K
EURUSD 650
AUDCAD 261
NZDCAD 149
AUDNZD -133
EURGBP 25
XAGUSD -67
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -89K
EURUSD 18K
AUDCAD 5.9K
NZDCAD 4.7K
AUDNZD -2.7K
EURGBP -590
XAGUSD -1.3K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +960.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -532 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 13
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 7
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +291.58 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -143.58 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ECMarkets-MT5-Live01" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.57 × 28
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
3.62 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.98 × 56
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.44 × 41
Don't rush to subscribe. Here are a few important things to read first:
The withdrawal of 1.43% showed that gold had a market that had not appeared in the past 15 years, and then I upgraded the framework. From the extreme performance in May/9/10/November, you can see that the stability of the strategy after upgrading has been verified by the market. Moreover, the strategy iterates simultaneously with the fluctuation of the market, not unchanged;
2. The strategy also contains a single knot, which is also an important reason for the soaring net value curve;
3. This is a trading system, not a single strategy. Martin here is the smartest Martin you've ever seen. A single knot here is also unique in the market. This system will not include any scalp peeling. I especially despise scalp peeling;
4. Mql5's evaluation criteria for a good trading strategy are not entirely accurate, peeling the scalp is more conducive to brushing the ranking, but we do not need it, we want a profit factor, stability, gold;
5. The goal of the account is steady development. If there is no opening, it shows that it is not suitable for opening; If the opening is intensive, it shows that this is a good time to generate profits. In 95% of the cases, I can completely let EA run automatically. In 5% of the cases, there will be manual intervention, because it is fundamental not to let "uncertainty" affect the health of the account, ensure the safety of the principal, and then seek profits.
Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.23 19:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 15:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 06:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 15:32
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 2.58% of days out of 233 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 11:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 09:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 20:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 15:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.21 11:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 07:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 14:22
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 3.41% of days out of 205 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.13 03:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.06 04:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 20:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 10:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.10 15:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.09 22:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.09 16:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.09 08:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
