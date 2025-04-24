시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / TOP1martingale
Rong Bin Su

TOP1martingale

Rong Bin Su
0 리뷰
안정성
37
0 / 0 USD
월별 999 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 388%
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
3 354
이익 거래:
2 031 (60.55%)
손실 거래:
1 323 (39.45%)
최고의 거래:
960.00 USD
최악의 거래:
-532.08 USD
총 수익:
32 433.95 USD (1 175 608 pips)
총 손실:
-20 889.02 USD (1 208 634 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
72 (291.58 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
5 707.08 USD (13)
샤프 비율:
0.07
거래 활동:
84.96%
최대 입금량:
62.71%
최근 거래:
9 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
245
평균 유지 시간:
8 시간
회복 요인:
7.24
롱(주식매수):
2 019 (60.20%)
숏(주식차입매도):
1 335 (39.80%)
수익 요인:
1.55
기대수익:
3.44 USD
평균 이익:
15.97 USD
평균 손실:
-15.79 USD
연속 최대 손실:
31 (-16.75 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-1 247.54 USD (7)
월별 성장률:
2.94%
연간 예측:
35.66%
Algo 트레이딩:
71%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
239.07 USD
최대한의:
1 593.95 USD (9.35%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
24.36% (1 593.95 USD)
자본금별:
43.36% (2 517.67 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2869
EURUSD 311
AUDCAD 59
NZDCAD 42
AUDNZD 42
EURGBP 27
XAGUSD 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 11K
EURUSD 665
AUDCAD 261
NZDCAD 149
AUDNZD -133
EURGBP 25
XAGUSD -67
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD -58K
EURUSD 19K
AUDCAD 5.9K
NZDCAD 4.7K
AUDNZD -2.7K
EURGBP -590
XAGUSD -1.3K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +960.00 USD
최악의 거래: -532 USD
연속 최대 이익: 13
연속 최대 손실: 7
연속 최대 이익: +291.58 USD
연속 최대 손실: -16.75 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ECMarkets-MT5-Live01"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.57 × 28
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
3.62 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.98 × 56
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.44 × 41
Don't rush to subscribe. Here are a few important things to read first:
The withdrawal of 1.43% showed that gold had a market that had not appeared in the past 15 years, and then I upgraded the framework. From the extreme performance in May/9/10/November, you can see that the stability of the strategy after upgrading has been verified by the market. Moreover, the strategy iterates simultaneously with the fluctuation of the market, not unchanged;
2. The strategy also contains a single knot, which is also an important reason for the soaring net value curve;
3. This is a trading system, not a single strategy. Martin here is the smartest Martin you've ever seen. A single knot here is also unique in the market. This system will not include any scalp peeling. I especially despise scalp peeling;
4. Mql5's evaluation criteria for a good trading strategy are not entirely accurate, peeling the scalp is more conducive to brushing the ranking, but we do not need it, we want a profit factor, stability, gold;
5. The goal of the account is steady development. If there is no opening, it shows that it is not suitable for opening; If the opening is intensive, it shows that this is a good time to generate profits. In 95% of the cases, I can completely let EA run automatically. In 5% of the cases, there will be manual intervention, because it is fundamental not to let "uncertainty" affect the health of the account, ensure the safety of the principal, and then seek profits.
리뷰 없음
2026.01.06 20:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 19:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 15:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 06:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 15:32
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 2.58% of days out of 233 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 11:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 09:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 20:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 15:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.21 11:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 07:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 14:22
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 3.41% of days out of 205 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.13 03:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.06 04:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 20:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 10:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.10 15:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.09 22:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.09 16:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
