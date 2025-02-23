- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
301
Negociações com lucro:
153 (50.83%)
Negociações com perda:
148 (49.17%)
Melhor negociação:
380.89 USD
Pior negociação:
-173.85 USD
Lucro bruto:
10 688.72 USD (358 491 pips)
Perda bruta:
-8 736.86 USD (322 987 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
6 (487.14 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
654.95 USD (5)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.09
Atividade de negociação:
38.01%
Depósito máximo carregado:
83.00%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
6
Tempo médio de espera:
10 horas
Fator de recuperação:
2.09
Negociações longas:
178 (59.14%)
Negociações curtas:
123 (40.86%)
Fator de lucro:
1.22
Valor esperado:
6.48 USD
Lucro médio:
69.86 USD
Perda média:
-59.03 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
6 (-344.56 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-369.90 USD (5)
Crescimento mensal:
6.09%
Previsão anual:
73.90%
Algotrading:
99%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
333.26 USD
Máximo:
933.73 USD (24.67%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
24.54% (928.51 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
5.84% (185.50 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|158
|XAUUSD
|130
|US30
|6
|USTEC
|5
|USDHKD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|USDJPY
|2.1K
|XAUUSD
|35
|US30
|84
|USTEC
|-131
|USDHKD
|-184
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|USDJPY
|8K
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|US30
|91K
|USTEC
|-63K
|USDHKD
|-1.9K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +380.89 USD
Pior negociação: -174 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 5
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +487.14 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -344.56 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.75 × 4
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.80 × 49
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.80 × 10
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.63 × 196
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.64 × 9185
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.77 × 99
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|3.42 × 74
64 mais ...
Just earning pocket money for myself. Will add more strategies when ready.
