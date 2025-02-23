SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / Live 6K
Chi Chung Lam

Live 6K

Chi Chung Lam
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
44 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 66%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
301
Negociações com lucro:
153 (50.83%)
Negociações com perda:
148 (49.17%)
Melhor negociação:
380.89 USD
Pior negociação:
-173.85 USD
Lucro bruto:
10 688.72 USD (358 491 pips)
Perda bruta:
-8 736.86 USD (322 987 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
6 (487.14 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
654.95 USD (5)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.09
Atividade de negociação:
38.01%
Depósito máximo carregado:
83.00%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
6
Tempo médio de espera:
10 horas
Fator de recuperação:
2.09
Negociações longas:
178 (59.14%)
Negociações curtas:
123 (40.86%)
Fator de lucro:
1.22
Valor esperado:
6.48 USD
Lucro médio:
69.86 USD
Perda média:
-59.03 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
6 (-344.56 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-369.90 USD (5)
Crescimento mensal:
6.09%
Previsão anual:
73.90%
Algotrading:
99%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
333.26 USD
Máximo:
933.73 USD (24.67%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
24.54% (928.51 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
5.84% (185.50 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
USDJPY 158
XAUUSD 130
US30 6
USTEC 5
USDHKD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
USDJPY 2.1K
XAUUSD 35
US30 84
USTEC -131
USDHKD -184
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
USDJPY 8K
XAUUSD 1.6K
US30 91K
USTEC -63K
USDHKD -1.9K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +380.89 USD
Pior negociação: -174 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 5
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +487.14 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -344.56 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OxSecurities-Live
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.75 × 4
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.80 × 49
OctaFX-Real2
1.80 × 10
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.63 × 196
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.64 × 9185
Exness-MT5Real7
2.77 × 99
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.42 × 74
64 mais ...
Just earning pocket money for myself. Will add more strategies when ready.
Sem comentários
2025.09.12 15:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.51% of days out of 198 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.10 12:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.05 15:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.52% of days out of 191 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.01 16:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.02 02:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.02 01:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.01 18:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.08 18:15
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.08 15:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.08 15:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.41% of days out of 71 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.06 09:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.01 08:28
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.56% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.28 15:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.28 14:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.28 03:02
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.15 02:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.14 17:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.13 16:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.03.13 15:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.03.11 10:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Live 6K
30 USD por mês
66%
0
0
USD
2.6K
USD
44
99%
301
50%
38%
1.22
6.48
USD
25%
1:500
