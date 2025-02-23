SignalsSections
Chi Chung Lam

Live 6K

Chi Chung Lam
0 reviews
Reliability
43 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 66%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
299
Profit Trades:
152 (50.83%)
Loss Trades:
147 (49.16%)
Best trade:
380.89 USD
Worst trade:
-173.85 USD
Gross Profit:
10 684.78 USD (358 093 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 732.82 USD (322 794 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (487.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
654.95 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
38.01%
Max deposit load:
83.00%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.09
Long Trades:
177 (59.20%)
Short Trades:
122 (40.80%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
6.53 USD
Average Profit:
70.29 USD
Average Loss:
-59.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-344.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-369.90 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
4.36%
Annual Forecast:
52.85%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
333.26 USD
Maximal:
933.73 USD (24.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.54% (928.51 USD)
By Equity:
5.84% (185.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 158
XAUUSD 128
US30 6
USTEC 5
USDHKD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 2.1K
XAUUSD 35
US30 84
USTEC -131
USDHKD -184
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 8K
XAUUSD 1.4K
US30 91K
USTEC -63K
USDHKD -1.9K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +380.89 USD
Worst trade: -174 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +487.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -344.56 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OxSecurities-Live
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.75 × 4
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
1.67 × 9
Exness-MT5Real8
1.80 × 49
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.64 × 9185
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.67 × 192
Exness-MT5Real7
2.77 × 99
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.42 × 74
64 more...
Just earning pocket money for myself. Will add more strategies when ready.
No reviews
2025.09.12 15:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.51% of days out of 198 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.10 12:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.05 15:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.52% of days out of 191 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.01 16:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.02 02:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.02 01:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.01 18:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.08 18:15
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.08 15:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.08 15:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.41% of days out of 71 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.06 09:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.01 08:28
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.56% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.28 15:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.28 14:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.28 03:02
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.15 02:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.14 17:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.13 16:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.03.13 15:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.03.11 10:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Live 6K
30 USD per month
66%
0
0
USD
2.6K
USD
43
98%
299
50%
38%
1.22
6.53
USD
25%
1:500
Copy

