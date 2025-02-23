- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
299
Profit Trades:
152 (50.83%)
Loss Trades:
147 (49.16%)
Best trade:
380.89 USD
Worst trade:
-173.85 USD
Gross Profit:
10 684.78 USD (358 093 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 732.82 USD (322 794 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (487.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
654.95 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
38.01%
Max deposit load:
83.00%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.09
Long Trades:
177 (59.20%)
Short Trades:
122 (40.80%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
6.53 USD
Average Profit:
70.29 USD
Average Loss:
-59.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-344.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-369.90 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
4.36%
Annual Forecast:
52.85%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
333.26 USD
Maximal:
933.73 USD (24.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.54% (928.51 USD)
By Equity:
5.84% (185.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|158
|XAUUSD
|128
|US30
|6
|USTEC
|5
|USDHKD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|2.1K
|XAUUSD
|35
|US30
|84
|USTEC
|-131
|USDHKD
|-184
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|8K
|XAUUSD
|1.4K
|US30
|91K
|USTEC
|-63K
|USDHKD
|-1.9K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +380.89 USD
Worst trade: -174 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +487.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -344.56 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.75 × 4
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.67 × 9
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.80 × 49
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.64 × 9185
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.67 × 192
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.77 × 99
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|3.42 × 74
Just earning pocket money for myself. Will add more strategies when ready.
