- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
178
Profit Trade:
91 (51.12%)
Loss Trade:
87 (48.88%)
Best Trade:
349.18 USD
Worst Trade:
-173.85 USD
Profitto lordo:
5 569.03 USD (178 371 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5 023.48 USD (107 236 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (487.14 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
487.14 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
33.99%
Massimo carico di deposito:
83.00%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
11 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.58
Long Trade:
106 (59.55%)
Short Trade:
72 (40.45%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.11
Profitto previsto:
3.06 USD
Profitto medio:
61.20 USD
Perdita media:
-57.74 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-344.56 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-344.56 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
14.10%
Previsione annuale:
171.09%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
333.26 USD
Massimale:
933.73 USD (24.67%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
24.54% (928.51 USD)
Per equità:
5.84% (185.50 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|104
|XAUUSD
|67
|US30
|3
|USTEC
|2
|USDHKD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USDJPY
|702
|XAUUSD
|-28
|US30
|81
|USTEC
|-25
|USDHKD
|-184
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USDJPY
|2.4K
|XAUUSD
|-2.2K
|US30
|84K
|USTEC
|-11K
|USDHKD
|-1.9K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +349.18 USD
Worst Trade: -174 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +487.14 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -344.56 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.45 × 40
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.75 × 4
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.80 × 49
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.14 × 8836
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 97
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.87 × 171
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
Not responsible for your loss. I just earn pocket money for myself. Will add more strategies when ready.
