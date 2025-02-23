SegnaliSezioni
Chi Chung Lam

Live 6K

Chi Chung Lam
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
31 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 18%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
178
Profit Trade:
91 (51.12%)
Loss Trade:
87 (48.88%)
Best Trade:
349.18 USD
Worst Trade:
-173.85 USD
Profitto lordo:
5 569.03 USD (178 371 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5 023.48 USD (107 236 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (487.14 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
487.14 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
33.99%
Massimo carico di deposito:
83.00%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
11 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.58
Long Trade:
106 (59.55%)
Short Trade:
72 (40.45%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.11
Profitto previsto:
3.06 USD
Profitto medio:
61.20 USD
Perdita media:
-57.74 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-344.56 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-344.56 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
14.10%
Previsione annuale:
171.09%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
333.26 USD
Massimale:
933.73 USD (24.67%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
24.54% (928.51 USD)
Per equità:
5.84% (185.50 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDJPY 104
XAUUSD 67
US30 3
USTEC 2
USDHKD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDJPY 702
XAUUSD -28
US30 81
USTEC -25
USDHKD -184
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDJPY 2.4K
XAUUSD -2.2K
US30 84K
USTEC -11K
USDHKD -1.9K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +349.18 USD
Worst Trade: -174 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +487.14 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -344.56 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.45 × 40
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.75 × 4
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.80 × 49
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.14 × 8836
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.87 × 171
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
60 più
Not responsible for your loss. I just earn pocket money for myself. Will add more strategies when ready.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.12 15:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.51% of days out of 198 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.10 12:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.05 15:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.52% of days out of 191 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.01 16:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.02 02:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.02 01:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.01 18:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.08 18:15
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.08 15:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.08 15:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.41% of days out of 71 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.06 09:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.01 08:28
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.56% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.28 15:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.28 14:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.28 03:02
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.15 02:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.14 17:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.13 16:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.03.13 15:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.03.11 10:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
