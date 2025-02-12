- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
746
Negociações com lucro:
514 (68.90%)
Negociações com perda:
232 (31.10%)
Melhor negociação:
1 141.33 USD
Pior negociação:
-923.05 USD
Lucro bruto:
16 269.92 USD (2 945 631 pips)
Perda bruta:
-14 922.35 USD (823 433 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
204 (753.11 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
2 727.58 USD (22)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.06
Atividade de negociação:
98.50%
Depósito máximo carregado:
198.18%
Último negócio:
9 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
53
Tempo médio de espera:
13 dias
Fator de recuperação:
0.35
Negociações longas:
478 (64.08%)
Negociações curtas:
268 (35.92%)
Fator de lucro:
1.09
Valor esperado:
1.81 USD
Lucro médio:
31.65 USD
Perda média:
-64.32 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
76 (-2 251.42 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-2 251.42 USD (76)
Crescimento mensal:
-20.80%
Previsão anual:
-100.00%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
3 145.21 USD
Máximo:
3 900.00 USD (143.84%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
83.10% (3 902.20 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
62.30% (1 951.64 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|301
|AAPL.NAS
|107
|NVDA.NAS
|104
|TSLA.NAS
|65
|MSFT.NAS
|52
|MVRS.NAS
|37
|AMZN.NAS
|14
|GOOG.NAS
|13
|BABA.NYSE
|11
|HD.NYSE
|9
|BA.NYSE
|9
|KER.PAR
|5
|SBUX.NAS
|5
|PEP.NAS
|4
|ADBE.NAS
|3
|LMT.NYSE
|2
|NFLX.NAS
|2
|GME.NYSE
|1
|TM.NYSE
|1
|KO.NYSE
|1
|
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|846
|AAPL.NAS
|2K
|NVDA.NAS
|379
|TSLA.NAS
|-263
|MSFT.NAS
|-966
|MVRS.NAS
|491
|AMZN.NAS
|-316
|GOOG.NAS
|-820
|BABA.NYSE
|-787
|HD.NYSE
|9
|BA.NYSE
|-173
|KER.PAR
|346
|SBUX.NAS
|128
|PEP.NAS
|286
|ADBE.NAS
|109
|LMT.NYSE
|162
|NFLX.NAS
|-41
|GME.NYSE
|1
|TM.NYSE
|0
|KO.NYSE
|-9
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|28K
|AAPL.NAS
|2.5M
|NVDA.NAS
|162K
|TSLA.NAS
|7.1K
|MSFT.NAS
|-215K
|MVRS.NAS
|26K
|AMZN.NAS
|-386K
|GOOG.NAS
|-26K
|BABA.NYSE
|-3K
|HD.NYSE
|2.3K
|BA.NYSE
|-25K
|KER.PAR
|24K
|SBUX.NAS
|841
|PEP.NAS
|1.4K
|ADBE.NAS
|26K
|LMT.NYSE
|4.8K
|NFLX.NAS
|-298
|GME.NYSE
|839
|TM.NYSE
|1
|KO.NYSE
|-5.9K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +1 141.33 USD
Pior negociação: -923 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 22
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 76
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +753.11 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -2 251.42 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
