Ly Cong Tai

Save yourself

Ly Cong Tai
0 reviews
49 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -63%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
746
Profit Trades:
514 (68.90%)
Loss Trades:
232 (31.10%)
Best trade:
1 141.33 USD
Worst trade:
-923.05 USD
Gross Profit:
16 269.92 USD (2 945 631 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 922.35 USD (823 433 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
204 (753.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 727.58 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading activity:
98.50%
Max deposit load:
198.18%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
53
Avg holding time:
13 days
Recovery Factor:
0.35
Long Trades:
478 (64.08%)
Short Trades:
268 (35.92%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
1.81 USD
Average Profit:
31.65 USD
Average Loss:
-64.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
76 (-2 251.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 251.42 USD (76)
Monthly growth:
-20.80%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 145.21 USD
Maximal:
3 900.00 USD (143.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
83.10% (3 902.20 USD)
By Equity:
62.30% (1 951.64 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 301
AAPL.NAS 107
NVDA.NAS 104
TSLA.NAS 65
MSFT.NAS 52
MVRS.NAS 37
AMZN.NAS 14
GOOG.NAS 13
BABA.NYSE 11
HD.NYSE 9
BA.NYSE 9
KER.PAR 5
SBUX.NAS 5
PEP.NAS 4
ADBE.NAS 3
LMT.NYSE 2
NFLX.NAS 2
GME.NYSE 1
TM.NYSE 1
KO.NYSE 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 846
AAPL.NAS 2K
NVDA.NAS 379
TSLA.NAS -263
MSFT.NAS -966
MVRS.NAS 491
AMZN.NAS -316
GOOG.NAS -820
BABA.NYSE -787
HD.NYSE 9
BA.NYSE -173
KER.PAR 346
SBUX.NAS 128
PEP.NAS 286
ADBE.NAS 109
LMT.NYSE 162
NFLX.NAS -41
GME.NYSE 1
TM.NYSE 0
KO.NYSE -9
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 28K
AAPL.NAS 2.5M
NVDA.NAS 162K
TSLA.NAS 7.1K
MSFT.NAS -215K
MVRS.NAS 26K
AMZN.NAS -386K
GOOG.NAS -26K
BABA.NYSE -3K
HD.NYSE 2.3K
BA.NYSE -25K
KER.PAR 24K
SBUX.NAS 841
PEP.NAS 1.4K
ADBE.NAS 26K
LMT.NYSE 4.8K
NFLX.NAS -298
GME.NYSE 839
TM.NYSE 1
KO.NYSE -5.9K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 141.33 USD
Worst trade: -923 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 76
Maximal consecutive profit: +753.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 251.42 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.97 × 33
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.63 × 29485
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
No reviews
2025.12.11 14:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.07 15:08
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 14:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 21:20
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.02 12:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 16:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.29 17:57
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.21 16:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 17:01
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 14:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 21:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.17 19:29
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 17:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 16:19
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 19:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 18:52
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 17:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 15:50
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 14:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 20:57
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
