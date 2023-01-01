- Crescimento
Negociações:
498
Negociações com lucro:
218 (43.77%)
Negociações com perda:
280 (56.22%)
Melhor negociação:
237.54 USD
Pior negociação:
-96.42 USD
Lucro bruto:
6 041.77 USD (9 371 573 pips)
Perda bruta:
-4 170.40 USD (7 249 678 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
10 (297.66 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
297.66 USD (10)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.10
Atividade de negociação:
9.12%
Depósito máximo carregado:
10.39%
Último negócio:
2 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
8
Tempo médio de espera:
3 horas
Fator de recuperação:
8.06
Negociações longas:
286 (57.43%)
Negociações curtas:
212 (42.57%)
Fator de lucro:
1.45
Valor esperado:
3.76 USD
Lucro médio:
27.71 USD
Perda média:
-14.89 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
11 (-114.32 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-127.11 USD (6)
Crescimento mensal:
11.75%
Previsão anual:
142.60%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
78.01 USD
Máximo:
232.21 USD (24.43%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
24.43% (232.21 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
9.92% (94.36 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|325
|XAUUSD
|91
|ETHUSD
|58
|GBPJPY
|24
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|BTCUSD
|342
|XAUUSD
|1.2K
|ETHUSD
|193
|GBPJPY
|103
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|BTCUSD
|1.5M
|XAUUSD
|589K
|ETHUSD
|-12K
|GBPJPY
|2.5K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Exness-Real17" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Demo
|0.04 × 559
|
Exness-Real17
|0.10 × 589
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.40 × 72
|
Exness-Real4
|1.11 × 9
|
Exness-Real18
|1.56 × 99
|
Exness-Real16
|3.54 × 13
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|6.53 × 17
|
VTMarkets-Live
|7.00 × 7
|
Exness-Real9
|9.02 × 312
|
Axi-US18-Live
|17.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|22.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|22.92 × 307
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|112.28 × 92
Reliability = ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Onic Scalper is a long term signal,
Minimum 3 months subscription is recommended to get profit,
Recomended broker to scalp BTC is exness due to tight slippage
✅ Single Entry. Every order is protected with SL and TP
❌ NO dangerous strategies such as grid, martingale, hedging.
Opened transactions are closed on the same day, not left overnight or at the weekend.
Leverage 1/100 and above
initial balance should be 300 USD
Maximum Lost Per day 3%
Calculated max DD: between 30-40%
Low latency vps recommended
For questions and suggestions, please contact me via PM.
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
50 USD por mês
306%
0
0
USD
USD
2.2K
USD
USD
91
100%
498
43%
9%
1.44
3.76
USD
USD
24%
1:500