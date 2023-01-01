SinaisSeções
Ida Bagus Githa Dyatmika

Monstera EA

Ida Bagus Githa Dyatmika
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
91 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 50 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2024 306%
Exness-Real17
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
498
Negociações com lucro:
218 (43.77%)
Negociações com perda:
280 (56.22%)
Melhor negociação:
237.54 USD
Pior negociação:
-96.42 USD
Lucro bruto:
6 041.77 USD (9 371 573 pips)
Perda bruta:
-4 170.40 USD (7 249 678 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
10 (297.66 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
297.66 USD (10)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.10
Atividade de negociação:
9.12%
Depósito máximo carregado:
10.39%
Último negócio:
2 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
8
Tempo médio de espera:
3 horas
Fator de recuperação:
8.06
Negociações longas:
286 (57.43%)
Negociações curtas:
212 (42.57%)
Fator de lucro:
1.45
Valor esperado:
3.76 USD
Lucro médio:
27.71 USD
Perda média:
-14.89 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
11 (-114.32 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-127.11 USD (6)
Crescimento mensal:
11.75%
Previsão anual:
142.60%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
78.01 USD
Máximo:
232.21 USD (24.43%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
24.43% (232.21 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
9.92% (94.36 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
BTCUSD 325
XAUUSD 91
ETHUSD 58
GBPJPY 24
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
BTCUSD 342
XAUUSD 1.2K
ETHUSD 193
GBPJPY 103
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
BTCUSD 1.5M
XAUUSD 589K
ETHUSD -12K
GBPJPY 2.5K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +237.54 USD
Pior negociação: -96 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 6
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +297.66 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -114.32 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Exness-Real17" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Demo
0.04 × 559
Exness-Real17
0.10 × 589
XMTrading-Real 12
0.40 × 72
Exness-Real4
1.11 × 9
Exness-Real18
1.56 × 99
Exness-Real16
3.54 × 13
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
6.53 × 17
VTMarkets-Live
7.00 × 7
Exness-Real9
9.02 × 312
Axi-US18-Live
17.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
22.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live05
22.92 × 307
RoboForex-ProCent-8
112.28 × 92
Reliability = ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 

Onic Scalper is a long term signal, 

Minimum 3 months subscription is recommended to get profit, 

Recomended broker to scalp BTC is exness due to tight slippage

✅ Single Entry. Every order is protected with SL and TP 
❌ NO dangerous strategies such as grid, martingale, hedging.

Opened transactions are closed on the same day, not left overnight or at the weekend.

Leverage 1/100 and above
initial balance should be 300 USD
Maximum Lost Per day 3% 
Calculated max DD: between 30-40%
Low latency vps recommended

For questions and suggestions, please contact me via PM.


Sem comentários
2025.05.22 09:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.22 03:16
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.20 15:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.16 05:53
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.14 13:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.14 05:52
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.12 07:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.11 06:14
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.01 01:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.28 03:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.16 01:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.26% of days out of 382 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.14 05:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.10 22:24
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.27% of days out of 376 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.24 08:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.12 13:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.29% of days out of 347 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.04 14:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.04 02:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.29% of days out of 339 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.02 07:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.24 15:58
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.3% of days out of 331 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.21 10:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
