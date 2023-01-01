Reliability = ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Onic Scalper is a long term signal,

Minimum 3 months subscription is recommended to get profit, Recomended broker to scalp BTC is exness due to tight slippage

✅ Single Entry. Every order is protected with SL and TP

❌ NO dangerous strategies such as grid, martingale, hedging.





Opened transactions are closed on the same day, not left overnight or at the weekend.





Leverage 1/100 and above

initial balance should be 300 USD

Maximum Lost Per day 3%

Calculated max DD: between 30-40%

Low latency vps recommended

For questions and suggestions, please contact me via PM.



