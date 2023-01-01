信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Monstera EA
Ida Bagus Githa Dyatmika

Monstera EA

Ida Bagus Githa Dyatmika
0条评论
可靠性
91
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 50 USD per 
增长自 2024 306%
Exness-Real17
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
498
盈利交易:
218 (43.77%)
亏损交易:
280 (56.22%)
最好交易:
237.54 USD
最差交易:
-96.42 USD
毛利:
6 041.77 USD (9 371 573 pips)
毛利亏损:
-4 170.40 USD (7 249 678 pips)
最大连续赢利:
10 (297.66 USD)
最大连续盈利:
297.66 USD (10)
夏普比率:
0.10
交易活动:
9.12%
最大入金加载:
10.39%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
9
平均持有时间:
3 小时
采收率:
8.06
长期交易:
286 (57.43%)
短期交易:
212 (42.57%)
利润因子:
1.45
预期回报:
3.76 USD
平均利润:
27.71 USD
平均损失:
-14.89 USD
最大连续失误:
11 (-114.32 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-127.11 USD (6)
每月增长:
13.92%
年度预测:
168.84%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
78.01 USD
最大值:
232.21 USD (24.43%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
24.43% (232.21 USD)
净值:
9.92% (94.36 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
BTCUSD 325
XAUUSD 91
ETHUSD 58
GBPJPY 24
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
BTCUSD 342
XAUUSD 1.2K
ETHUSD 193
GBPJPY 103
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
BTCUSD 1.5M
XAUUSD 589K
ETHUSD -12K
GBPJPY 2.5K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +237.54 USD
最差交易: -96 USD
最大连续赢利: 10
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +297.66 USD
最大连续亏损: -114.32 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-Real17 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Demo
0.04 × 559
Exness-Real17
0.10 × 589
XMTrading-Real 12
0.40 × 72
Exness-Real4
1.11 × 9
Exness-Real18
1.56 × 99
Exness-Real16
3.54 × 13
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
6.53 × 17
VTMarkets-Live
7.00 × 7
Exness-Real9
9.02 × 312
Axi-US18-Live
17.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
22.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live05
22.92 × 307
RoboForex-ProCent-8
113.84 × 90
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Reliability = ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 

Onic Scalper is a long term signal, 

Minimum 3 months subscription is recommended to get profit, 

Recomended broker to scalp BTC is exness due to tight slippage

✅ Single Entry. Every order is protected with SL and TP 
❌ NO dangerous strategies such as grid, martingale, hedging.

Opened transactions are closed on the same day, not left overnight or at the weekend.

Leverage 1/100 and above
initial balance should be 300 USD
Maximum Lost Per day 3% 
Calculated max DD: between 30-40%
Low latency vps recommended

For questions and suggestions, please contact me via PM.


没有评论
2025.05.22 09:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.22 03:16
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.20 15:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.16 05:53
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.14 13:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.14 05:52
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.12 07:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.11 06:14
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.01 01:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.28 03:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.16 01:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.26% of days out of 382 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.14 05:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.10 22:24
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.27% of days out of 376 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.24 08:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.12 13:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.29% of days out of 347 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.04 14:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.04 02:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.29% of days out of 339 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.02 07:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.24 15:58
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.3% of days out of 331 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.21 10:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Monstera EA
每月50 USD
306%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
91
100%
498
43%
9%
1.44
3.76
USD
24%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载