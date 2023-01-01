- 成长
交易:
498
盈利交易:
218 (43.77%)
亏损交易:
280 (56.22%)
最好交易:
237.54 USD
最差交易:
-96.42 USD
毛利:
6 041.77 USD (9 371 573 pips)
毛利亏损:
-4 170.40 USD (7 249 678 pips)
最大连续赢利:
10 (297.66 USD)
最大连续盈利:
297.66 USD (10)
夏普比率:
0.10
交易活动:
9.12%
最大入金加载:
10.39%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
9
平均持有时间:
3 小时
采收率:
8.06
长期交易:
286 (57.43%)
短期交易:
212 (42.57%)
利润因子:
1.45
预期回报:
3.76 USD
平均利润:
27.71 USD
平均损失:
-14.89 USD
最大连续失误:
11 (-114.32 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-127.11 USD (6)
每月增长:
13.92%
年度预测:
168.84%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
78.01 USD
最大值:
232.21 USD (24.43%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
24.43% (232.21 USD)
净值:
9.92% (94.36 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|325
|XAUUSD
|91
|ETHUSD
|58
|GBPJPY
|24
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|BTCUSD
|342
|XAUUSD
|1.2K
|ETHUSD
|193
|GBPJPY
|103
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|BTCUSD
|1.5M
|XAUUSD
|589K
|ETHUSD
|-12K
|GBPJPY
|2.5K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +237.54 USD
最差交易: -96 USD
最大连续赢利: 10
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +297.66 USD
最大连续亏损: -114.32 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-Real17 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Demo
|0.04 × 559
|
Exness-Real17
|0.10 × 589
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.40 × 72
|
Exness-Real4
|1.11 × 9
|
Exness-Real18
|1.56 × 99
|
Exness-Real16
|3.54 × 13
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|6.53 × 17
|
VTMarkets-Live
|7.00 × 7
|
Exness-Real9
|9.02 × 312
|
Axi-US18-Live
|17.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|22.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|22.92 × 307
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|113.84 × 90
Reliability = ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Onic Scalper is a long term signal,
Minimum 3 months subscription is recommended to get profit,
Recomended broker to scalp BTC is exness due to tight slippage
✅ Single Entry. Every order is protected with SL and TP
❌ NO dangerous strategies such as grid, martingale, hedging.
Opened transactions are closed on the same day, not left overnight or at the weekend.
Leverage 1/100 and above
initial balance should be 300 USD
Maximum Lost Per day 3%
Calculated max DD: between 30-40%
Low latency vps recommended
For questions and suggestions, please contact me via PM.
没有评论
