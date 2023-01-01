시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / MEA Exness
Ida Bagus Githa Dyatmika

MEA Exness

Ida Bagus Githa Dyatmika
0 리뷰
안정성
93
0 / 0 USD
월별 50 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2024 255%
Exness-Real17
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
506
이익 거래:
223 (44.07%)
손실 거래:
283 (55.93%)
최고의 거래:
237.54 USD
최악의 거래:
-239.11 USD
총 수익:
6 120.53 USD (9 627 477 pips)
총 손실:
-4 518.03 USD (7 349 653 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
10 (297.66 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
297.66 USD (10)
샤프 비율:
0.09
거래 활동:
9.12%
최대 입금량:
10.39%
최근 거래:
13 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
6
평균 유지 시간:
3 시간
회복 요인:
3.71
롱(주식매수):
292 (57.71%)
숏(주식차입매도):
214 (42.29%)
수익 요인:
1.35
기대수익:
3.17 USD
평균 이익:
27.45 USD
평균 손실:
-15.96 USD
연속 최대 손실:
11 (-114.32 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-347.63 USD (3)
월별 성장률:
-5.12%
연간 예측:
-62.13%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
78.01 USD
최대한의:
432.43 USD (15.74%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
24.43% (232.21 USD)
자본금별:
11.13% (229.22 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
BTCUSD 329
XAUUSD 94
ETHUSD 58
GBPJPY 25
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
BTCUSD 382
XAUUSD 921
ETHUSD 193
GBPJPY 108
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
BTCUSD 1.7M
XAUUSD 563K
ETHUSD -12K
GBPJPY 3K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +237.54 USD
최악의 거래: -239 USD
연속 최대 이익: 10
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +297.66 USD
연속 최대 손실: -114.32 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-Real17"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Demo
0.04 × 559
Exness-Real17
0.10 × 589
XMTrading-Real 12
0.40 × 72
Exness-Real4
1.11 × 9
Exness-Real18
1.56 × 99
Exness-Real16
3.54 × 13
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
6.53 × 17
VTMarkets-Live
7.00 × 7
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
8.90 × 21
Exness-Real9
9.02 × 312
Axi-US18-Live
17.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
22.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live05
22.92 × 307
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

Reliability = ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 

Onic Scalper is a long term signal, 

Minimum 3 months subscription is recommended to get profit, 

Recomended broker to scalp BTC is exness due to tight slippage

✅ Single Entry. Every order is protected with SL and TP 
❌ NO dangerous strategies such as grid, martingale, hedging.

Opened transactions are closed on the same day, not left overnight or at the weekend.

Leverage 1/100 and above
initial balance should be 300 USD
Maximum Lost Per day 3% 
Calculated max DD: between 30-40%
Low latency vps recommended

For questions and suggestions, please contact me via PM.


리뷰 없음
2025.05.22 09:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.22 03:16
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.20 15:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.16 05:53
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.14 13:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.14 05:52
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.12 07:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.11 06:14
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.01 01:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.28 03:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.16 01:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.26% of days out of 382 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.14 05:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.10 22:24
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.27% of days out of 376 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.24 08:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.12 13:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.29% of days out of 347 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.04 14:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.04 02:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.29% of days out of 339 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.02 07:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.24 15:58
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.3% of days out of 331 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.21 10:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
MEA Exness
월별 50 USD
255%
0
0
USD
1.9K
USD
93
100%
506
44%
9%
1.35
3.17
USD
24%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.