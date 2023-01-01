- 자본
트레이드:
506
이익 거래:
223 (44.07%)
손실 거래:
283 (55.93%)
최고의 거래:
237.54 USD
최악의 거래:
-239.11 USD
총 수익:
6 120.53 USD (9 627 477 pips)
총 손실:
-4 518.03 USD (7 349 653 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
10 (297.66 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
297.66 USD (10)
샤프 비율:
0.09
거래 활동:
9.12%
최대 입금량:
10.39%
최근 거래:
13 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
6
평균 유지 시간:
3 시간
회복 요인:
3.71
롱(주식매수):
292 (57.71%)
숏(주식차입매도):
214 (42.29%)
수익 요인:
1.35
기대수익:
3.17 USD
평균 이익:
27.45 USD
평균 손실:
-15.96 USD
연속 최대 손실:
11 (-114.32 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-347.63 USD (3)
월별 성장률:
-5.12%
연간 예측:
-62.13%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
78.01 USD
최대한의:
432.43 USD (15.74%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
24.43% (232.21 USD)
자본금별:
11.13% (229.22 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|329
|XAUUSD
|94
|ETHUSD
|58
|GBPJPY
|25
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|BTCUSD
|382
|XAUUSD
|921
|ETHUSD
|193
|GBPJPY
|108
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|BTCUSD
|1.7M
|XAUUSD
|563K
|ETHUSD
|-12K
|GBPJPY
|3K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +237.54 USD
최악의 거래: -239 USD
연속 최대 이익: 10
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +297.66 USD
연속 최대 손실: -114.32 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-Real17"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Demo
|0.04 × 559
|
Exness-Real17
|0.10 × 589
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.40 × 72
|
Exness-Real4
|1.11 × 9
|
Exness-Real18
|1.56 × 99
|
Exness-Real16
|3.54 × 13
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|6.53 × 17
|
VTMarkets-Live
|7.00 × 7
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|8.90 × 21
|
Exness-Real9
|9.02 × 312
|
Axi-US18-Live
|17.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|22.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|22.92 × 307
Reliability = ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Onic Scalper is a long term signal,
Minimum 3 months subscription is recommended to get profit,
Recomended broker to scalp BTC is exness due to tight slippage
✅ Single Entry. Every order is protected with SL and TP
❌ NO dangerous strategies such as grid, martingale, hedging.
Opened transactions are closed on the same day, not left overnight or at the weekend.
Leverage 1/100 and above
initial balance should be 300 USD
Maximum Lost Per day 3%
Calculated max DD: between 30-40%
Low latency vps recommended
For questions and suggestions, please contact me via PM.
리뷰 없음
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 50 USD
255%
0
0
USD
USD
1.9K
USD
USD
93
100%
506
44%
9%
1.35
3.17
USD
USD
24%
1:500