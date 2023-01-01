- Growth
Trades:
496
Profit Trades:
218 (43.95%)
Loss Trades:
278 (56.05%)
Best trade:
237.54 USD
Worst trade:
-96.42 USD
Gross Profit:
6 041.77 USD (9 371 573 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 104.07 USD (7 135 927 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (297.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
297.66 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
9.12%
Max deposit load:
10.39%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
8.34
Long Trades:
285 (57.46%)
Short Trades:
211 (42.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
3.91 USD
Average Profit:
27.71 USD
Average Loss:
-14.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-114.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-127.11 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
17.43%
Annual Forecast:
211.48%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
78.01 USD
Maximal:
232.21 USD (24.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.43% (232.21 USD)
By Equity:
9.92% (94.36 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|324
|XAUUSD
|90
|ETHUSD
|58
|GBPJPY
|24
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|360
|XAUUSD
|1.3K
|ETHUSD
|193
|GBPJPY
|103
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|1.6M
|XAUUSD
|613K
|ETHUSD
|-12K
|GBPJPY
|2.5K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
Best trade: +237.54 USD
Worst trade: -96 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +297.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -114.32 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Demo
|0.04 × 559
|
Exness-Real17
|0.10 × 589
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.40 × 72
|
Exness-Real4
|1.11 × 9
|
Exness-Real18
|1.56 × 99
|
Exness-Real16
|3.54 × 13
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|6.53 × 17
|
VTMarkets-Live
|7.00 × 7
|
Exness-Real9
|9.02 × 312
|
Axi-US18-Live
|17.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|22.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|22.92 × 307
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|113.84 × 90
Reliability = ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Onic Scalper is a long term signal,
Minimum 3 months subscription is recommended to get profit,
Recomended broker to scalp BTC is exness due to tight slippage
✅ Single Entry. Every order is protected with SL and TP
❌ NO dangerous strategies such as grid, martingale, hedging.
Opened transactions are closed on the same day, not left overnight or at the weekend.
Leverage 1/100 and above
initial balance should be 300 USD
Maximum Lost Per day 3%
Calculated max DD: between 30-40%
Low latency vps recommended
For questions and suggestions, please contact me via PM.
