Ida Bagus Githa Dyatmika

Monstera EA

Ida Bagus Githa Dyatmika
0 reviews
Reliability
91 weeks
0 / 0 USD
50 USD per month
growth since 2024 319%
Exness-Real17
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
496
Profit Trades:
218 (43.95%)
Loss Trades:
278 (56.05%)
Best trade:
237.54 USD
Worst trade:
-96.42 USD
Gross Profit:
6 041.77 USD (9 371 573 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 104.07 USD (7 135 927 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (297.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
297.66 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
9.12%
Max deposit load:
10.39%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
8.34
Long Trades:
285 (57.46%)
Short Trades:
211 (42.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
3.91 USD
Average Profit:
27.71 USD
Average Loss:
-14.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-114.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-127.11 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
17.43%
Annual Forecast:
211.48%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
78.01 USD
Maximal:
232.21 USD (24.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.43% (232.21 USD)
By Equity:
9.92% (94.36 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 324
XAUUSD 90
ETHUSD 58
GBPJPY 24
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 360
XAUUSD 1.3K
ETHUSD 193
GBPJPY 103
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 1.6M
XAUUSD 613K
ETHUSD -12K
GBPJPY 2.5K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +237.54 USD
Worst trade: -96 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +297.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -114.32 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Demo
0.04 × 559
Exness-Real17
0.10 × 589
XMTrading-Real 12
0.40 × 72
Exness-Real4
1.11 × 9
Exness-Real18
1.56 × 99
Exness-Real16
3.54 × 13
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
6.53 × 17
VTMarkets-Live
7.00 × 7
Exness-Real9
9.02 × 312
Axi-US18-Live
17.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
22.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live05
22.92 × 307
RoboForex-ProCent-8
113.84 × 90
Reliability = ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 

Onic Scalper is a long term signal, 

Minimum 3 months subscription is recommended to get profit, 

Recomended broker to scalp BTC is exness due to tight slippage

✅ Single Entry. Every order is protected with SL and TP 
❌ NO dangerous strategies such as grid, martingale, hedging.

Opened transactions are closed on the same day, not left overnight or at the weekend.

Leverage 1/100 and above
initial balance should be 300 USD
Maximum Lost Per day 3% 
Calculated max DD: between 30-40%
Low latency vps recommended

For questions and suggestions, please contact me via PM.


No reviews
2025.05.22 09:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.22 03:16
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.20 15:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.16 05:53
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.14 13:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.14 05:52
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.12 07:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.11 06:14
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.01 01:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.28 03:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.16 01:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.26% of days out of 382 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.14 05:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.10 22:24
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.27% of days out of 376 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.24 08:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.12 13:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.29% of days out of 347 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.04 14:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.04 02:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.29% of days out of 339 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.02 07:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.24 15:58
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.3% of days out of 331 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.21 10:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
