Crash 1000 Alert is an indicator that alerts trader when price is in the CRASH ZONE. The defaults settings work best only on Crash 1000 Index but are also fully customizable. How to use: When price enters the crash zone, the indicator will send out messages of a potential crash. Traders can use this info to enter sell trades and capitalize on the spike down. Notifications and alerts are sent to your mobile device and platforms respectively. NB: please make sure notifications are enabled