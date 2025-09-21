Valute / ZONE
ZONE
2.28 USD 0.34 (12.98%)
Settore: Altri Simboli Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ZONE ha avuto una variazione del -12.98% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.25 e ad un massimo di 2.55.
Segui le dinamiche di . Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.25 2.55
Intervallo Annuale
0.81 7.82
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.62
- Apertura
- 2.55
- Bid
- 2.28
- Ask
- 2.58
- Minimo
- 2.25
- Massimo
- 2.55
- Volume
- 2.444 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -12.98%
- Variazione Mensile
- -15.56%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 130.30%
- Variazione Annuale
- 86.89%
21 settembre, domenica