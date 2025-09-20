통화 / ZONE
ZONE
2.28 USD 0.34 (12.98%)
부문: 다른 심볼 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ZONE 환율이 오늘 -12.98%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.25이고 고가는 2.55이었습니다.
변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
ZONE을 위한 트레이딩 애플리케이션
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
자동화된 수요 및 공급 구역의 차세대. 모든 차트에서 작동하는 새롭고 혁신적인 알고리즘. 모든 구역은 시장의 가격 움직임에 따라 동적으로 생성됩니다. 두 가지 유형의 경고 --> 1)가격이 영역에 도달할 때 2)새로운 영역이 형성될 때 당신은 더 이상 쓸모없는 지표를 얻을 수 없습니다. 입증된 결과로 완벽한 거래 전략을 얻을 수 있습니다. 새로운 기능: 가격이 공급/수요 영역에 도달하면 경고 새로운 공급/수요 구역이 생성되면 알림 푸시 알림 알림 핍의 영역 너비 레이블 기동특무부대에 한 번 더 시간이 주어집니다. 따라서 현재보다 위의 2개의 시간 프레임 대신 현재보다 높은 3개의 시간 프레임을 볼 수 있습니다. Alerts/Zones/MTF 기능을 활성화/비활성화하는 버튼 당신이 얻는 이점: 거래에서 감정을 제거하십시오. 거래 항목을 객관화하십시오. 높은 확률 설정을 사용하여 수익
Capitalrecover2
Mr Nisit Noijeam
HFT ZONE MOMENTUM RECOVERY EA_Name ค่า: HFT MTRADER ใช้สำหรับระบุชื่อของ EA เพื่อให้ง่ายต่อการจัดการหรือตรวจสอบในประวัติการเทรด (History) Lot_fix ค่า: 0.02 ใช้กำหนดขนาดของล็อตคงที่ (Fixed Lot Size) ที่ EA จะเปิดในแต่ละคำสั่งเทรด โดยไม่ขึ้นอยู่กับเงื่อนไขอื่น ๆ Lots_X ค่า: 1.5 ตัวคูณล็อต (Lot Multiplier) ซึ่งมักใช้ในการเพิ่มขนาดล็อตในลักษณะการ Martingale หรือ Hedging โดยเมื่อขาดทุนหรือเปิดคำสั่งถัดไป ระบบจะเพิ่มล็อตตามค่าที่กำหนดไว้ High_Low_end_candle ค่า: 10 จำนวนแท่งเทียนที่ใช้ในการคำนวณระ
FREE
HIGH and LOW OTT
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
This product is converted form Trading View of Kivanc Ozbilgic to be used on MT5 and below are descriptions of developer on Trading View: Anıl Özekşi's latest development on his precious OTT - Optimized Trend Tracker: In this version, there are two lines of OTT which are derived from HIGHEST price values (HOTT) and LOVEST price values (LOTT) which were originally sourced to CLOSE values on default OTT. Another significant difference is there is no Support Line (Moving Average) in this version
Expert Trader Pro MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Expert Trader MT5 EA is a FULLY Automated Trading Expert Advisor whose control logic is based on the Zone Recovery strategy. Expert Trader MT5 EA stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling trades. With predefined optimization, the EA has proved to have a 75% rate of return. Basically, it uses SUREFIRE system to significantly counter trades that are in loss. The EA has added Break Even and Trail Stop mechanism that is activated when the set points de
Manual Spike Catcher
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
INTRODUCTION : This Indicator is made to detect a spike presence whether some conditions are completed. It works preferably with Crash and Boom index. This system contains multiple levels and Four zones such as SPIKE ZONE, CONFIRMATION ZONE, UP REJECTION ZONE, DOWN REJECTION ZONE. Two zones play most important to confirm a spike probability prescence such SPIKE ZONE (Red Levels) and CONFIRMATION ZONE (Red Level). INDICATOR FEATURE : - Dash dot Line in Red : -DI Signal (Up curve) - Solid Line i
Rch Fx Inside Bar With Alerts And Time Zone Filter
Ryan Craig Hughes
Serious about inside bar strategies? This professional indicator delivers three game-changing advantages: efficient backtesting through TIME ZONE signal filtering that eliminates noise and focuses on INSIDE BAR PATTERNS , instant alerts for live trading when your attention is required elsewhere, and complete timezone customization that works anywhere in the world regardless of your broker's location. Additional Features: Zero false positives with advanced pattern validation Automatic broker GMT
Pro intraday EA MQL5
Vahap Yaman
안녕 누구나 하루 동안 외환 또는 장기 투자로 거래 할 수 있습니다 당신이 필요로하는 것은"Pro intraday EA MQL5"입니다 프로 장중 EA,감지하면"안전 구매/판매"포인트에 의 처리"가장 낮은 값이고에서 가장 높은 값의 날"이 기기에는 시간 간격을 지정하면"목표는 채널 범위를 즉시"에 실시간 차트 1-그것은 구매 영역을 제공합니다;구매 1,구매 2,구매 3 안전 구매 포인트 2-그것은 판매 영역을 제공합니다;판매 1,판매 2,판매 3 안전 판매 포인트 3-그것은 대기 영역을 제공합니다;이 영역에서 첫 번째 빨간색 선과 첫 번째 녹색 선 사이 프로 장중 EA MQL5 기능 및 기능 ; 1-귀하의 추세 분석에 따라 중장기 포지션을 취함 2-일중 거래 만,일종의 스캘핑 3-EA 는 하루 중반과 장기간에 동시에 거래 할 수 있습니다 4-자동 헤지 시스템(기존 수익 포지션 보호) 5-자동 헤지로 마진 관리 6-이동 위치.. 위치에 따라 SL 이있는 지점 아래
CrashAlert
Satyaseelan Shankarananda Moodley
Crash 1000 Alert is an indicator that alerts trader when price is in the CRASH ZONE. The defaults settings work best only on Crash 1000 Index but are also fully customizable. How to use: When price enters the crash zone, the indicator will send out messages of a potential crash. Traders can use this info to enter sell trades and capitalize on the spike down. Notifications and alerts are sent to your mobile device and platforms respectively. NB: please make sure notifications are enabled
일일 변동 비율
2.25 2.55
년간 변동
0.81 7.82
- 이전 종가
- 2.62
- 시가
- 2.55
- Bid
- 2.28
- Ask
- 2.58
- 저가
- 2.25
- 고가
- 2.55
- 볼륨
- 2.444 K
- 일일 변동
- -12.98%
- 월 변동
- -15.56%
- 6개월 변동
- 130.30%
- 년간 변동율
- 86.89%
20 9월, 토요일