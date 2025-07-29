Moedas / YELP
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
YELP: Yelp Inc
32.07 USD 0.35 (1.10%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do YELP para hoje mudou para 1.10%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 31.84 e o mais alto foi 32.11.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Yelp Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
YELP Notícias
- Why Yelp (YELP) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Yelp Inc. (YELP) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025 Transcript
- Yelp at Goldman Sachs Conference: Embracing AI for Growth
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Lyft co-founder Logan Green joins Yelp’s board of directors
- Yelp at KeyBanc Forum: AI and Financial Discipline in Focus
- 2 Internet Content Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Industry
- Evercore ISI lowers Yelp stock price target to $37 on macro headwinds
- Craig-Hallum lowers Yelp stock price target to $40, maintains Buy rating
- Yelp stock hits 52-week low at 32.15 USD
- Yelp stock price target lowered to $30 at BofA on declining engagement
- Yelp stock price target lowered to $38 by Goldman Sachs on mixed outlook
- Yelp (YELP) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Yelp (YELP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Yelp shares drop as third quarter guidance falls short of expectations
- Square, Gilead, Monster Beverage set to report earnings Thursday
- Gear Up for Yelp (YELP) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Evercore ISI maintains Yelp stock rating ahead of Q2 earnings
- Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Moves 10.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- Here's Why Yelp (YELP) is a Strong Growth Stock
- YELP vs. RELX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Shutterstock (SSTK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
Faixa diária
31.84 32.11
Faixa anual
30.60 41.72
- Fechamento anterior
- 31.72
- Open
- 31.86
- Bid
- 32.07
- Ask
- 32.37
- Low
- 31.84
- High
- 32.11
- Volume
- 194
- Mudança diária
- 1.10%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.42%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -13.39%
- Mudança anual
- -8.58%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh