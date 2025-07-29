Currencies / YELP
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
YELP: Yelp Inc
31.34 USD 0.14 (0.44%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
YELP exchange rate has changed by -0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.10 and at a high of 31.46.
Follow Yelp Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
YELP News
- Why Yelp (YELP) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Yelp Inc. (YELP) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025 Transcript
- Yelp at Goldman Sachs Conference: Embracing AI for Growth
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Lyft co-founder Logan Green joins Yelp’s board of directors
- Yelp at KeyBanc Forum: AI and Financial Discipline in Focus
- 2 Internet Content Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Industry
- Evercore ISI lowers Yelp stock price target to $37 on macro headwinds
- Craig-Hallum lowers Yelp stock price target to $40, maintains Buy rating
- Yelp stock hits 52-week low at 32.15 USD
- Yelp stock price target lowered to $30 at BofA on declining engagement
- Yelp stock price target lowered to $38 by Goldman Sachs on mixed outlook
- Yelp (YELP) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Yelp (YELP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Yelp shares drop as third quarter guidance falls short of expectations
- Square, Gilead, Monster Beverage set to report earnings Thursday
- Gear Up for Yelp (YELP) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Evercore ISI maintains Yelp stock rating ahead of Q2 earnings
- Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Moves 10.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- Here's Why Yelp (YELP) is a Strong Growth Stock
- YELP vs. RELX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Shutterstock (SSTK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
Daily Range
31.10 31.46
Year Range
30.60 41.72
- Previous Close
- 31.48
- Open
- 31.44
- Bid
- 31.34
- Ask
- 31.64
- Low
- 31.10
- High
- 31.46
- Volume
- 360
- Daily Change
- -0.44%
- Month Change
- 1.06%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.37%
- Year Change
- -10.66%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%