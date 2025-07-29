Valute / YELP
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
YELP: Yelp Inc
31.82 USD 0.29 (0.90%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio YELP ha avuto una variazione del -0.90% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 31.77 e ad un massimo di 32.17.
Segui le dinamiche di Yelp Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
YELP News
- Why Yelp (YELP) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Yelp Inc. (YELP) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025 Transcript
- Yelp at Goldman Sachs Conference: Embracing AI for Growth
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Lyft co-founder Logan Green joins Yelp’s board of directors
- Yelp at KeyBanc Forum: AI and Financial Discipline in Focus
- 2 Internet Content Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Industry
- Evercore ISI lowers Yelp stock price target to $37 on macro headwinds
- Craig-Hallum lowers Yelp stock price target to $40, maintains Buy rating
- Yelp stock hits 52-week low at 32.15 USD
- Yelp stock price target lowered to $30 at BofA on declining engagement
- Yelp stock price target lowered to $38 by Goldman Sachs on mixed outlook
- Yelp (YELP) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Yelp (YELP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Yelp shares drop as third quarter guidance falls short of expectations
- Square, Gilead, Monster Beverage set to report earnings Thursday
- Gear Up for Yelp (YELP) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Evercore ISI maintains Yelp stock rating ahead of Q2 earnings
- Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Moves 10.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- Here's Why Yelp (YELP) is a Strong Growth Stock
- YELP vs. RELX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Shutterstock (SSTK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
Intervallo Giornaliero
31.77 32.17
Intervallo Annuale
30.60 41.72
- Chiusura Precedente
- 32.11
- Apertura
- 32.09
- Bid
- 31.82
- Ask
- 32.12
- Minimo
- 31.77
- Massimo
- 32.17
- Volume
- 968
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.90%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.61%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -14.07%
- Variazione Annuale
- -9.29%
20 settembre, sabato