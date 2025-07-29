QuotazioniSezioni
YELP: Yelp Inc

31.82 USD 0.29 (0.90%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio YELP ha avuto una variazione del -0.90% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 31.77 e ad un massimo di 32.17.

Segui le dinamiche di Yelp Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
31.77 32.17
Intervallo Annuale
30.60 41.72
Chiusura Precedente
32.11
Apertura
32.09
Bid
31.82
Ask
32.12
Minimo
31.77
Massimo
32.17
Volume
968
Variazione giornaliera
-0.90%
Variazione Mensile
2.61%
Variazione Semestrale
-14.07%
Variazione Annuale
-9.29%
20 settembre, sabato