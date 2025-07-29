Devises / YELP
YELP: Yelp Inc
31.82 USD 0.29 (0.90%)
Secteur: Services de Communication Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de YELP a changé de -0.90% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 31.77 et à un maximum de 32.17.
Suivez la dynamique Yelp Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
YELP Nouvelles
Range quotidien
31.77 32.17
Range Annuel
30.60 41.72
- Clôture Précédente
- 32.11
- Ouverture
- 32.09
- Bid
- 31.82
- Ask
- 32.12
- Plus Bas
- 31.77
- Plus Haut
- 32.17
- Volume
- 968
- Changement quotidien
- -0.90%
- Changement Mensuel
- 2.61%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -14.07%
- Changement Annuel
- -9.29%
20 septembre, samedi