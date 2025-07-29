CotationsSections
Devises / YELP
Retour à Actions

YELP: Yelp Inc

31.82 USD 0.29 (0.90%)
Secteur: Services de Communication Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de YELP a changé de -0.90% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 31.77 et à un maximum de 32.17.

Suivez la dynamique Yelp Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

YELP Nouvelles

Range quotidien
31.77 32.17
Range Annuel
30.60 41.72
Clôture Précédente
32.11
Ouverture
32.09
Bid
31.82
Ask
32.12
Plus Bas
31.77
Plus Haut
32.17
Volume
968
Changement quotidien
-0.90%
Changement Mensuel
2.61%
Changement à 6 Mois
-14.07%
Changement Annuel
-9.29%
20 septembre, samedi