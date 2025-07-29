货币 / YELP
YELP: Yelp Inc
31.45 USD 0.03 (0.10%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日YELP汇率已更改-0.10%。当日，交易品种以低点31.10和高点31.52进行交易。
关注Yelp Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
31.10 31.52
年范围
30.60 41.72
- 前一天收盘价
- 31.48
- 开盘价
- 31.44
- 卖价
- 31.45
- 买价
- 31.75
- 最低价
- 31.10
- 最高价
- 31.52
- 交易量
- 698
- 日变化
- -0.10%
- 月变化
- 1.42%
- 6个月变化
- -15.07%
- 年变化
- -10.35%
