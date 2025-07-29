Divisas / YELP
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
YELP: Yelp Inc
31.72 USD 0.27 (0.86%)
Sector: Servicios de Comunicación Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de YELP de hoy ha cambiado un 0.86%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 31.52, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 32.27.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Yelp Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
YELP News
- Why Yelp (YELP) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Yelp Inc. (YELP) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025 Transcript
- Yelp en la Conferencia de Goldman Sachs: Adoptando la IA para el crecimiento
- Yelp at Goldman Sachs Conference: Embracing AI for Growth
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Lyft co-founder Logan Green joins Yelp’s board of directors
- Yelp at KeyBanc Forum: AI and Financial Discipline in Focus
- 2 Internet Content Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Industry
- Evercore ISI lowers Yelp stock price target to $37 on macro headwinds
- Craig-Hallum lowers Yelp stock price target to $40, maintains Buy rating
- Yelp stock hits 52-week low at 32.15 USD
- Yelp stock price target lowered to $30 at BofA on declining engagement
- Yelp stock price target lowered to $38 by Goldman Sachs on mixed outlook
- Yelp (YELP) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Yelp (YELP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Yelp shares drop as third quarter guidance falls short of expectations
- Square, Gilead, Monster Beverage set to report earnings Thursday
- Gear Up for Yelp (YELP) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Evercore ISI maintains Yelp stock rating ahead of Q2 earnings
- Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Moves 10.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- Here's Why Yelp (YELP) is a Strong Growth Stock
- YELP vs. RELX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
Rango diario
31.52 32.27
Rango anual
30.60 41.72
- Cierres anteriores
- 31.45
- Open
- 31.52
- Bid
- 31.72
- Ask
- 32.02
- Low
- 31.52
- High
- 32.27
- Volumen
- 655
- Cambio diario
- 0.86%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.29%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -14.34%
- Cambio anual
- -9.58%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B