통화 / YELP
YELP: Yelp Inc
31.82 USD 0.29 (0.90%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
YELP 환율이 오늘 -0.90%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 31.77이고 고가는 32.17이었습니다.
Yelp Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
31.77 32.17
년간 변동
30.60 41.72
- 이전 종가
- 32.11
- 시가
- 32.09
- Bid
- 31.82
- Ask
- 32.12
- 저가
- 31.77
- 고가
- 32.17
- 볼륨
- 968
- 일일 변동
- -0.90%
- 월 변동
- 2.61%
- 6개월 변동
- -14.07%
- 년간 변동율
- -9.29%
20 9월, 토요일