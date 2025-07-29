クォートセクション
YELP: Yelp Inc

32.11 USD 0.39 (1.23%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

YELPの今日の為替レートは、1.23%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり31.84の安値と32.21の高値で取引されました。

Yelp Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
31.84 32.21
1年のレンジ
30.60 41.72
以前の終値
31.72
始値
31.86
買値
32.11
買値
32.41
安値
31.84
高値
32.21
出来高
1.091 K
1日の変化
1.23%
1ヶ月の変化
3.55%
6ヶ月の変化
-13.29%
1年の変化
-8.47%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K