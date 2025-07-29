通貨 / YELP
YELP: Yelp Inc
32.11 USD 0.39 (1.23%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
YELPの今日の為替レートは、1.23%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり31.84の安値と32.21の高値で取引されました。
Yelp Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
31.84 32.21
1年のレンジ
30.60 41.72
- 以前の終値
- 31.72
- 始値
- 31.86
- 買値
- 32.11
- 買値
- 32.41
- 安値
- 31.84
- 高値
- 32.21
- 出来高
- 1.091 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.23%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.55%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -13.29%
- 1年の変化
- -8.47%
