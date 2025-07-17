Moedas / XOP
XOP: SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product
132.94 USD 0.45 (0.34%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do XOP para hoje mudou para -0.34%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 131.43 e o mais alto foi 133.90.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
131.43 133.90
Faixa anual
99.01 149.81
- Fechamento anterior
- 133.39
- Open
- 133.62
- Bid
- 132.94
- Ask
- 133.24
- Low
- 131.43
- High
- 133.90
- Volume
- 6.592 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.34%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.46%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 1.07%
- Mudança anual
- 2.18%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh