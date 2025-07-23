Währungen / XOP
XOP: SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product
130.09 USD 2.85 (2.14%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von XOP hat sich für heute um -2.14% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 129.61 bis zu einem Hoch von 132.59 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
129.61 132.59
Jahresspanne
99.01 149.81
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 132.94
- Eröffnung
- 132.44
- Bid
- 130.09
- Ask
- 130.39
- Tief
- 129.61
- Hoch
- 132.59
- Volumen
- 5.803 K
- Tagesänderung
- -2.14%
- Monatsänderung
- -1.69%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -1.09%
- Jahresänderung
- -0.01%
