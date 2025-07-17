クォートセクション
通貨 / XOP
XOP: SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product

132.94 USD 0.45 (0.34%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

XOPの今日の為替レートは、-0.34%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり131.43の安値と133.90の高値で取引されました。

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Productダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
131.43 133.90
1年のレンジ
99.01 149.81
以前の終値
133.39
始値
133.62
買値
132.94
買値
133.24
安値
131.43
高値
133.90
出来高
6.592 K
1日の変化
-0.34%
1ヶ月の変化
0.46%
6ヶ月の変化
1.07%
1年の変化
2.18%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K