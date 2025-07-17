通貨 / XOP
XOP: SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product
132.94 USD 0.45 (0.34%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
XOPの今日の為替レートは、-0.34%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり131.43の安値と133.90の高値で取引されました。
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Productダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
131.43 133.90
1年のレンジ
99.01 149.81
- 以前の終値
- 133.39
- 始値
- 133.62
- 買値
- 132.94
- 買値
- 133.24
- 安値
- 131.43
- 高値
- 133.90
- 出来高
- 6.592 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.34%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.46%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 1.07%
- 1年の変化
- 2.18%
