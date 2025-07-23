Valute / XOP
XOP: SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product
130.09 USD 2.85 (2.14%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio XOP ha avuto una variazione del -2.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 129.61 e ad un massimo di 132.59.
Segui le dinamiche di SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
XOP News
Intervallo Giornaliero
129.61 132.59
Intervallo Annuale
99.01 149.81
- Chiusura Precedente
- 132.94
- Apertura
- 132.44
- Bid
- 130.09
- Ask
- 130.39
- Minimo
- 129.61
- Massimo
- 132.59
- Volume
- 5.803 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.14%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.69%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -1.09%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.01%
21 settembre, domenica