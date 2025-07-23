QuotazioniSezioni
XOP: SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product

130.09 USD 2.85 (2.14%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio XOP ha avuto una variazione del -2.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 129.61 e ad un massimo di 132.59.

Segui le dinamiche di SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
129.61 132.59
Intervallo Annuale
99.01 149.81
Chiusura Precedente
132.94
Apertura
132.44
Bid
130.09
Ask
130.39
Minimo
129.61
Massimo
132.59
Volume
5.803 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.14%
Variazione Mensile
-1.69%
Variazione Semestrale
-1.09%
Variazione Annuale
-0.01%
21 settembre, domenica