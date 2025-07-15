货币 / XOP
XOP: SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product
133.39 USD 0.06 (0.04%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日XOP汇率已更改-0.04%。当日，交易品种以低点132.36和高点135.30进行交易。
关注SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XOP新闻
- Beyond Pledges: A Climate Strategy Investors Can Actually Analyze
- I'm Convinced Energy Is The Most Misunderstood Investment Opportunity Of The Decade
- 基准公司维持APA股票目标价33美元，看好业务改善
- APA stock price target maintained at $33 by Benchmark on business improvements
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP)?
- Commodities: Oil Gains On Uncertainty Around Russian Oil
- Cardinal Energy: Impressive Growth Ahead From Thermal Projects (CRLFF)
- June U.S. Oil Production New High
- Short-Term Energy Outlook, August 2025
- Chart Of The Day: What'll It Take To Get These Commodity Stocks Moving?
- Whitecap Resources: A Strong Q2 Despite Weaker Energy Prices (TSX:WCP:CA)
- Is SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- April World And Non-OPEC Oil Production Drops
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- XOP: Time To Buy O&G Producers (NYSEARCA:XOP)
- Assessing Oil And Gas Volatility And Yield: Midstream Versus Upstream
- Short-Term Energy Outlook, July 2025 (Commodity:CL1:COM)
- Commodities: OPEC+ Noise Set To Increase This Week
- Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO)?
- The Energy Transition Isn’t Just Electric, It’s Molecular
- Sector ETFs to Lose/Win From Oil Price Rebound
- June Market Recap: Policy Shifts - Themes Endure
日范围
132.36 135.30
年范围
99.01 149.81
- 前一天收盘价
- 133.45
- 开盘价
- 132.68
- 卖价
- 133.39
- 买价
- 133.69
- 最低价
- 132.36
- 最高价
- 135.30
- 交易量
- 4.630 K
- 日变化
- -0.04%
- 月变化
- 0.80%
- 6个月变化
- 1.41%
- 年变化
- 2.53%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B