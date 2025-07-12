Currencies / XOP
XOP: SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product
133.45 USD 4.08 (3.15%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
XOP exchange rate has changed by 3.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 130.24 and at a high of 133.72.
Follow SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
XOP News
Daily Range
130.24 133.72
Year Range
99.01 149.81
- Previous Close
- 129.37
- Open
- 130.58
- Bid
- 133.45
- Ask
- 133.75
- Low
- 130.24
- High
- 133.72
- Volume
- 10.022 K
- Daily Change
- 3.15%
- Month Change
- 0.85%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.46%
- Year Change
- 2.57%
