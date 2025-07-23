Devises / XOP
XOP: SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product
130.09 USD 2.85 (2.14%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de XOP a changé de -2.14% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 129.61 et à un maximum de 132.59.
Suivez la dynamique SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
129.61 132.59
Range Annuel
99.01 149.81
- Clôture Précédente
- 132.94
- Ouverture
- 132.44
- Bid
- 130.09
- Ask
- 130.39
- Plus Bas
- 129.61
- Plus Haut
- 132.59
- Volume
- 5.803 K
- Changement quotidien
- -2.14%
- Changement Mensuel
- -1.69%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -1.09%
- Changement Annuel
- -0.01%
20 septembre, samedi