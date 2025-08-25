Moedas / XLP
XLP: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
79.55 USD 0.70 (0.87%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do XLP para hoje mudou para -0.87%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 79.53 e o mais alto foi 80.01.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
XLP Notícias
Faixa diária
79.53 80.01
Faixa anual
75.60 84.34
- Fechamento anterior
- 80.25
- Open
- 79.72
- Bid
- 79.55
- Ask
- 79.85
- Low
- 79.53
- High
- 80.01
- Volume
- 17.938 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.87%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.68%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -2.83%
- Mudança anual
- -4.19%
