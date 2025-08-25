通貨 / XLP
XLP: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
79.55 USD 0.70 (0.87%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
XLPの今日の為替レートは、-0.87%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり79.53の安値と80.01の高値で取引されました。
SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staplesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
XLP News
- Protein snacks are getting more popular thanks to weight-loss drugs, says General Mills
- S&P 500 at 6,600 may just be a ’pit-stop’ before continuing higher: Piper
- Retail Sales Up 0.6% In August, Higher Than Expected
- ValuEngine Weekly Market Summary And Commentary
- PBJ: Consumer Staples Dashboard For September 2025 (NYSEARCA:PBJ)
- Markets Up but Defensive ETFs Are Still a Wise Choice
- Markets Continue To Signal Risk-On For Global Strategies
- Another Strong Week For Stocks
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- Should You Invest in the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP)?
- UBS reiterates Sell rating on General Mills stock, citing valuation concerns
- BofA Securities reiterates Buy on Kenvue stock amid Tylenol concerns
- September Effect and ETFs: What Lies Ahead for Investors?
- Equity Sector Rotation Chartbook Aug 2025 - Order Is Restored, For Now
- Peak Humans: The Megatrend No One Is Talking About (Yet)
- Here's Why It's Time to Revisit Consumer Staples ETFs
- Campbell Soup stock price target lowered to $30 at UBS on challenging outlook
- U.S. Economic Boom Or Bust? Indicators Every Investor Needs To Watch
- J.M. Smucker stock price target lowered to $121 at UBS on margin pressure
- Income Investors: Don’t Stretch For Equity Yield
- U.S. Inflation Trends And Consumer Behavior
- XLP: An Ideal Candidate For A Neutral Strategy (NYSEARCA:XLP)
1日のレンジ
79.53 80.01
1年のレンジ
75.60 84.34
- 以前の終値
- 80.25
- 始値
- 79.72
- 買値
- 79.55
- 買値
- 79.85
- 安値
- 79.53
- 高値
- 80.01
- 出来高
- 17.938 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.87%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.68%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -2.83%
- 1年の変化
- -4.19%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K