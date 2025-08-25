クォートセクション
通貨 / XLP
株に戻る

XLP: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples

79.55 USD 0.70 (0.87%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

XLPの今日の為替レートは、-0.87%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり79.53の安値と80.01の高値で取引されました。

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staplesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XLP News

1日のレンジ
79.53 80.01
1年のレンジ
75.60 84.34
以前の終値
80.25
始値
79.72
買値
79.55
買値
79.85
安値
79.53
高値
80.01
出来高
17.938 K
1日の変化
-0.87%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.68%
6ヶ月の変化
-2.83%
1年の変化
-4.19%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K