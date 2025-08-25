货币 / XLP
XLP: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
80.25 USD 0.50 (0.63%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日XLP汇率已更改0.63%。当日，交易品种以低点79.89和高点80.73进行交易。
关注SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
XLP新闻
日范围
79.89 80.73
年范围
75.60 84.34
- 前一天收盘价
- 79.75
- 开盘价
- 79.89
- 卖价
- 80.25
- 买价
- 80.55
- 最低价
- 79.89
- 最高价
- 80.73
- 交易量
- 15.181 K
- 日变化
- 0.63%
- 月变化
- -0.82%
- 6个月变化
- -1.98%
- 年变化
- -3.35%
