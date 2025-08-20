QuotesSections
Currencies / XLP
Back to US Stock Market

XLP: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples

79.75 USD 0.36 (0.45%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

XLP exchange rate has changed by 0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 79.35 and at a high of 79.93.

Follow SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XLP News

Daily Range
79.35 79.93
Year Range
75.60 84.34
Previous Close
79.39
Open
79.54
Bid
79.75
Ask
80.05
Low
79.35
High
79.93
Volume
13.462 K
Daily Change
0.45%
Month Change
-1.43%
6 Months Change
-2.59%
Year Change
-3.95%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev