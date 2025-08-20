Currencies / XLP
XLP: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
79.75 USD 0.36 (0.45%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
XLP exchange rate has changed by 0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 79.35 and at a high of 79.93.
Follow SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
79.35 79.93
Year Range
75.60 84.34
- Previous Close
- 79.39
- Open
- 79.54
- Bid
- 79.75
- Ask
- 80.05
- Low
- 79.35
- High
- 79.93
- Volume
- 13.462 K
- Daily Change
- 0.45%
- Month Change
- -1.43%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.59%
- Year Change
- -3.95%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev