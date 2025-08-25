Divisas / XLP
XLP: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
80.25 USD 0.50 (0.63%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de XLP de hoy ha cambiado un 0.63%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 79.89, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 80.73.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
79.89 80.73
Rango anual
75.60 84.34
- Cierres anteriores
- 79.75
- Open
- 79.89
- Bid
- 80.25
- Ask
- 80.55
- Low
- 79.89
- High
- 80.73
- Volumen
- 16.703 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.63%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.82%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -1.98%
- Cambio anual
- -3.35%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 23.2
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 5.6
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 231 K
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 1.920 M
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B