XLP
XLP: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
79.36 USD 0.19 (0.24%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio XLP ha avuto una variazione del -0.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 79.31 e ad un massimo di 79.75.
Segui le dinamiche di SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
79.31 79.75
Intervallo Annuale
75.60 84.34
- Chiusura Precedente
- 79.55
- Apertura
- 79.74
- Bid
- 79.36
- Ask
- 79.66
- Minimo
- 79.31
- Massimo
- 79.75
- Volume
- 14.562 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.24%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.92%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -3.07%
- Variazione Annuale
- -4.42%
21 settembre, domenica