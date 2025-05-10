Moedas / WW
WW: WW International Inc
29.45 USD 1.10 (3.60%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WW para hoje mudou para -3.60%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 29.24 e o mais alto foi 31.00.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas WW International Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
29.24 31.00
Faixa anual
27.30 46.94
- Fechamento anterior
- 30.55
- Open
- 30.20
- Bid
- 29.45
- Ask
- 29.75
- Low
- 29.24
- High
- 31.00
- Volume
- 190
- Mudança diária
- -3.60%
- Mudança mensal
- -6.54%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -28.43%
- Mudança anual
- -28.43%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh