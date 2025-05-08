KurseKategorien
WW: WW International Inc

30.18 USD 0.37 (1.21%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von WW hat sich für heute um -1.21% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 29.24 bis zu einem Hoch von 31.00 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die WW International Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
29.24 31.00
Jahresspanne
27.30 46.94
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
30.55
Eröffnung
30.20
Bid
30.18
Ask
30.48
Tief
29.24
Hoch
31.00
Volumen
438
Tagesänderung
-1.21%
Monatsänderung
-4.22%
6-Monatsänderung
-26.66%
Jahresänderung
-26.66%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K