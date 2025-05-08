Währungen / WW
WW: WW International Inc
30.18 USD 0.37 (1.21%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von WW hat sich für heute um -1.21% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 29.24 bis zu einem Hoch von 31.00 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die WW International Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
WW News
Tagesspanne
29.24 31.00
Jahresspanne
27.30 46.94
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 30.55
- Eröffnung
- 30.20
- Bid
- 30.18
- Ask
- 30.48
- Tief
- 29.24
- Hoch
- 31.00
- Volumen
- 438
- Tagesänderung
- -1.21%
- Monatsänderung
- -4.22%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -26.66%
- Jahresänderung
- -26.66%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K