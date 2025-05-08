货币 / WW
WW: WW International Inc
30.96 USD 1.51 (5.13%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日WW汇率已更改5.13%。当日，交易品种以低点28.93和高点31.41进行交易。
关注WW International Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
28.93 31.41
年范围
27.30 46.94
- 前一天收盘价
- 29.45
- 开盘价
- 29.97
- 卖价
- 30.96
- 买价
- 31.26
- 最低价
- 28.93
- 最高价
- 31.41
- 交易量
- 220
- 日变化
- 5.13%
- 月变化
- -1.75%
- 6个月变化
- -24.76%
- 年变化
- -24.76%
