Currencies / WW
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
WW: WW International Inc
28.82 USD 0.63 (2.23%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WW exchange rate has changed by 2.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.30 and at a high of 29.22.
Follow WW International Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WW News
- Hims & Hers shares drop after FDA chief flags ad violations
- US FDA chief says Super Bowl ad by Hims & Hers ’breached’ drug promotion rules
- Tourmaline Bio, QMMM Holdings, Teck Resources And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), Brighthouse Finl (NASDAQ:BHF)
- WeightWatchers launches menopause program with Queen Latifah as spokesperson
- WW International Stock: Slimmed Down And Stealing Business From HIMS (NASDAQ:WW)
- Intel, Plymouth Industrial REIT, Premier And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
- WW International, Inc. (WW) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- WW International Q2 FY2025 Earnings Call Transcript - WW International (NASDAQ:WW)
- WeightWatchers’ stock leaps as weight-loss-drug subscriptions boost revenue
- Why Is WW International Stock Soaring Monday? - WW International (NASDAQ:WW)
- U.S. stock futures inch higher ahead of inflation reports this week
- Everyone’s worried about the economy, but executives have been talking less about a recession
- WeightWatchers names SoulCycle co-founder Julie Rice as chief experience officer
- Teradyne, Littelfuse, Marvell Technology, Cheesecake Factory And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN), Ashland (NYSE:ASH)
- Alerus Financial Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Celcuity, SES AI, Abercrombie & Fitch And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS), Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)
- Top 2 Consumer Stocks That May Collapse This Quarter - WW International (NASDAQ:WW), Atour Lifestyle Holdings (NASDAQ:ATAT)
- WW International: Menopause Health’s Comeback (NASDAQ:WW)
- How the passing of Trump’s megabill can help you at tax time
- WeightWatchers Cuts $1.15 Billion Debt To Transform - WW International (NASDAQ:WW)
- Revived WeightWatchers Rallies, In 'Strongest Position In Years'
- WeightWatchers emerges from bankruptcy, and it’s now taking aim at menopause
- Eli Lilly's Zepbound Shows Superior Weight Loss Over Novo Nordisk's Wegovy In Head-To-Head Trial - Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY)
- Wellness companies eager to avoid WeightWatchers’ fate embrace weight-loss drugs
- Moody’s downgrades WW’s ratings following Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing
Daily Range
27.30 29.22
Year Range
27.30 46.94
- Previous Close
- 28.19
- Open
- 28.50
- Bid
- 28.82
- Ask
- 29.12
- Low
- 27.30
- High
- 29.22
- Volume
- 369
- Daily Change
- 2.23%
- Month Change
- -8.54%
- 6 Months Change
- -29.96%
- Year Change
- -29.96%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%