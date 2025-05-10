QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / WW
Tornare a Azioni

WW: WW International Inc

29.77 USD 0.41 (1.36%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WW ha avuto una variazione del -1.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.58 e ad un massimo di 30.79.

Segui le dinamiche di WW International Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WW News

Intervallo Giornaliero
29.58 30.79
Intervallo Annuale
27.30 46.94
Chiusura Precedente
30.18
Apertura
30.11
Bid
29.77
Ask
30.07
Minimo
29.58
Massimo
30.79
Volume
294
Variazione giornaliera
-1.36%
Variazione Mensile
-5.52%
Variazione Semestrale
-27.65%
Variazione Annuale
-27.65%
20 settembre, sabato