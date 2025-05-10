Valute / WW
WW: WW International Inc
29.77 USD 0.41 (1.36%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WW ha avuto una variazione del -1.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.58 e ad un massimo di 30.79.
Segui le dinamiche di WW International Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
WW News
Intervallo Giornaliero
29.58 30.79
Intervallo Annuale
27.30 46.94
- Chiusura Precedente
- 30.18
- Apertura
- 30.11
- Bid
- 29.77
- Ask
- 30.07
- Minimo
- 29.58
- Massimo
- 30.79
- Volume
- 294
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.36%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.52%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -27.65%
- Variazione Annuale
- -27.65%
20 settembre, sabato