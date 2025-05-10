Devises / WW
WW: WW International Inc
29.77 USD 0.41 (1.36%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de WW a changé de -1.36% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 29.58 et à un maximum de 30.79.
Suivez la dynamique WW International Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
29.58 30.79
Range Annuel
27.30 46.94
- Clôture Précédente
- 30.18
- Ouverture
- 30.11
- Bid
- 29.77
- Ask
- 30.07
- Plus Bas
- 29.58
- Plus Haut
- 30.79
- Volume
- 294
- Changement quotidien
- -1.36%
- Changement Mensuel
- -5.52%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -27.65%
- Changement Annuel
- -27.65%
20 septembre, samedi