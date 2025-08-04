Moedas / WTS
WTS: Watts Water Technologies Inc Class A
281.70 USD 1.82 (0.65%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WTS para hoje mudou para 0.65%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 281.42 e o mais alto foi 281.70.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Watts Water Technologies Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
281.42 281.70
Faixa anual
177.59 287.89
- Fechamento anterior
- 279.88
- Open
- 281.42
- Bid
- 281.70
- Ask
- 282.00
- Low
- 281.42
- High
- 281.70
- Volume
- 2
- Mudança diária
- 0.65%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.93%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 38.79%
- Mudança anual
- 35.63%
