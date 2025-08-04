통화 / WTS
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
WTS: Watts Water Technologies Inc Class A
280.98 USD 4.98 (1.74%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
WTS 환율이 오늘 -1.74%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 280.59이고 고가는 284.55이었습니다.
Watts Water Technologies Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WTS News
- Watts Water (WTS) Is Up 0.40% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Watts Water Technologies, 사상 최고치 286.39 USD 기록
- Watts Water Technologies stock hits all-time high at 286.39 USD
- Grab These 5 Mid-Cap Stocks to Strengthen Your Portfolio in Q4 2025
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Watts Water Soars 40.8% in 12 Months: Is More Upside Left in the Stock?
- Stagflation is Already in Play
- Watts Water Technologies stock hits all-time high at $285.85
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Watts Water Technologies stock hits all-time high at $278.66
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Watts Water, Armstrong World and Levi Strauss
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Watts Water (WTS) is a Great Choice
- Watts Water (WTS) International Revenue Performance Explored
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 11th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 11th
- Watts Water (WTS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Watts Water's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Both Up Y/Y
- Watts Water (WTS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Watts Water (WTS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Watts Water Technologies Q2 2025 slides: record results prompt raised outlook
- Watts Water Technologies stock hits all-time high at 265.57 USD
- Watts Water Technologies (WTS): A Strong Current, But Hold Off Until Price Trickles Lower
- Sony's Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: What Investors Should Know
- Wix to Announce Q2 Earnings: Key Insights Ahead of the Release
일일 변동 비율
280.59 284.55
년간 변동
177.59 287.89
- 이전 종가
- 285.96
- 시가
- 284.55
- Bid
- 280.98
- Ask
- 281.28
- 저가
- 280.59
- 고가
- 284.55
- 볼륨
- 101
- 일일 변동
- -1.74%
- 월 변동
- 2.67%
- 6개월 변동
- 38.43%
- 년간 변동율
- 35.28%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K