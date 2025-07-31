Currencies / WTS
WTS: Watts Water Technologies Inc Class A
280.27 USD 2.02 (0.72%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WTS exchange rate has changed by -0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 278.96 and at a high of 283.88.
Follow Watts Water Technologies Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
278.96 283.88
Year Range
177.59 285.90
- Previous Close
- 282.29
- Open
- 281.79
- Bid
- 280.27
- Ask
- 280.57
- Low
- 278.96
- High
- 283.88
- Volume
- 70
- Daily Change
- -0.72%
- Month Change
- 2.41%
- 6 Months Change
- 38.08%
- Year Change
- 34.94%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%