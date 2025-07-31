QuotesSections
Currencies / WTS
Back to US Stock Market

WTS: Watts Water Technologies Inc Class A

280.27 USD 2.02 (0.72%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WTS exchange rate has changed by -0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 278.96 and at a high of 283.88.

Follow Watts Water Technologies Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WTS News

Daily Range
278.96 283.88
Year Range
177.59 285.90
Previous Close
282.29
Open
281.79
Bid
280.27
Ask
280.57
Low
278.96
High
283.88
Volume
70
Daily Change
-0.72%
Month Change
2.41%
6 Months Change
38.08%
Year Change
34.94%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%